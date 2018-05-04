Tap Takeover Podcast Travels to Illinois for Smells Like a Beer Fest

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Andy and Alex had the time of their lives representing the Tap Takeover Podcast at the recent Smells Like a Beer Fest at Mikerphone Brewing in Elks Grove, Ill.

We’ve got a special guest as Mike Zoller from PorchDrinking.com joins the boys to talk with the brewers, interviews with tons of amazing breweries from across the country, and lots of fresh breaking news!

Grab a bottle of Barrel-Aged Imperial Smells Like Bean Spirit and join us for interviews with Mikerphone, Revolution, Open Outcry, Maplewood, Lil Beaver, More, Barn Town, Noon Whistle, School of Rock, Windmill, Werk Force, and Outer Range breweries. Cheers!

