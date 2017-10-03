Where Do Vegans Get Their Protein?

In this society, we’re misled to believe that meat and dairy products are the sole source of protein. We’re also told that the more protein, the better. It’s really just a marketing scheme for the animal agriculture industry. It’s a great marketing tactic, I’ll give them that, but it’s false.

Many plant-based foods are full of protein! In fact, plants are actually where animals - including the biggest/strongest such as gorillas, rhinos, and elephants - get their protein from plants. The animals you eat for protein get their protein from plants. Ironic, isn’t it?

Plant-based proteins are easier to digest and offer vitamins and minerals on top of protein, more so than animal-based protein. However it’s not just what’s in plant proteins that count; it’s what’s not. Unlike animal-based protein, which can be high in saturated fats, hormones and pesticides, plant-based protein is low in saturated fats, has no added hormones, and when organic is pesticide free.

Look for these plants to get protein: grains, beans, nuts, seeds and broccoli, spinach, peas, as well as other vegetables. There are also a wide variety of meat substitutes such as veggie burgers, tofu and tempeh in the majority of markets. Beyond Meat is a fabulous brand that makes all kinds of meat substitutes that replicate the real thing, but has the benefit of being plant-based. There are also vegan protein powders, like Vega, for convenience and easy access.

Now, how much protein do we really need? As a vegan athlete, I can say confidently that I never struggle to get in the amount of protein I need. The recommended intake for healthy adults is 46 grams for women and 56 grams for men. The majority of people consume much more than this, vegan or not. I easily consume about 80 grams a day for muscle recovery and growth.

My favorite way to get protein in is with desserts. That’s right, dessert! I often use the chocolate Vega protein powder for chocolate desserts such as cakes, truffles and brownies.

Here’s a phenomenal Chocolate Protein Brownie recipe using Vega’s protein powder. Enjoy!

Brownie Ingredients

1/3 cup coconut oil, room temperature

1/2 cup coconut sugar (You may also use regular sugar.)

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup applesauce, unsweetened

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup Chocolate Vega Protein Powder

1/2 cup gluten-free all-purpose our (You can also the non-gluten-free kind.)

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking powder

Frosting Ingredients:

2 ripe medium avocados

1/4 cup Chocolate Vega Protein Powder

1/4 cup cocoa powder, unsweetened

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp espresso powder

Mini dark chocolate chips, optional

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square pan with coconut oil or spray with cooking spray. In a large bowl, thoroughly mix together coconut oil and coconut sugar. Add maple syrup, applesauce and vanilla extract. Whisk together until combined. Combine protein powder, gluten-free all-purpose our, salt and baking powder and slowly add to the wet ingredients while mixing. Mix until fully combined. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. While the brownies are baking, make the frosting by adding all of the frosting ingredients to a food processor and processing until smooth. Refrigerator until ready for use. Let brownies cool before frosting. Once cooled, frost them with a thick layer and top with dark chocolate chips if you’d like. Cut into squares and enjoy!

This information was brought to you by Bunny’s Bite. To find out more about them, go here: bunnysbite.com. Send your questions to madeline@bunnysbite.com.