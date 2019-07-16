Common Questions About CBD Products

Have you heard about cannabidiol (CBD) and want to try it yet are confused by the influx of CBD products and labeling? The Shepherd Express consulted with some local CBD retailers to shed light on common questions about CBD tinctures—one of the most common CBD products—and dosing.

Is there a difference between CBD tincture and CBD oil? Can you take both sublingually?

Tony Davenport, who owns Verdant (2680 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) with James Valona, notes that the terms “CBD tinctures” and “CBD oils” are often used interchangeably in the CBD realm, but they’re not exactly the same. “CBD tinctures are designed to host the benefits of CBD oil—for oral consumption only—and always include other ingredients like carrier oils or terpenes to maximize potency,” Davenport says. “CBD oil is generally more concentrated and added to coconut oil, shea butter or lotion to make balms or topicals. The main difference is the formula of ingredients in each.”

What does it mean when a CBD tincture label reads 500 milligrams or 1,000 milligrams?

CBD tincture is usually sold in one-ounce or 30-milliliter (ml) bottles. The number of milligrams (mg) listed on a label has to do with the concentration of CBD in the bottle.

“These things should be clearly identified on the label, or these questions should be answered at the point of sale,” emphasizes Rachel Cartwright of CBD Therapeutics of Wisconsin and Landright’s Botanical Healing Center (8652 S. Market Place, Oak Creek). “If a bottle says 500 milligrams, that means there’s 500 milligrams of CBD in the entire bottle. Each dose is so many milligrams, based on the math it works out to.”

Davenport adds that, generally, a 30ml bottle holds about 30 droppers full of liquid, so dividing the total milligrams in the bottle by 30 will provide the daily dose when taking a 1ml dropper full per day. For example, a 30ml bottle that reads 1,000 mg would provide 33.33 milligrams in a single 1-ml dropper; a 30ml bottle reading 1,500 mg equals 50 mg in a single 1-ml dropper.

Cartwright notes that brands with marked droppers make it easier to get consistent doses, and dosing guidelines can vary by manufacturer. “You also have to consider the percentage of purity,” she says. Whether a CBD tincture is isolate (pure CBD without THC and residual cannabinoids) or full spectrum (which includes terpenes and other cannabinoids of the hemp plant), can make a difference in dosages.

Zachary Rowe of Hazy Dayz (3133 S. 92nd St. in Greenfield and 1203 Milwaukee Ave. in South Milwaukee) adds that other products such as lotions or vapors also advertise total CBD content. “However, it is difficult to break down how much CBD you'd get per dose because the size of the hit someone takes from the vapor pen will vary from person to person.”

Is there a proper or average dose or recommended doses for different ailments?

A daily recommended therapeutic dose of CBD that one would take for general health would be between 15 to 25 milligrams per day, Rowe advises, but anything over or below that varies on the severity of the condition. “But what's nice about these products being all natural is that you can never overdose. An individual can keep experimenting with the dosage until they find what works best for them in finding the relief they need.”

Davenport adds there’s no one-size-fits-all recommendation, and factors such as the concentration of CBD, body weight, body chemistry and the severity of the condition being treated must be considered. “The best approach is to start with a small dosage and gradually increase until you find what works for you. When in doubt, always consult your physician, especially when you have an existing medical condition.”