Marijuana Classified as ‘Essential’ During Quarantine

While many Americans are quarantined and businesses are closing or establishing work-from-home tactics to protect the population against COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), marijuana has been playing a surprising role in the crisis.

Cannabis went a long way from being seen as the average teenager’s activity of choice after school; pot has now wormed its way into the consciousness of a large majority of the population. There is no better time to experiment with weed than during confinement, as evidenced by customers crowding legal marijuana stores in anticipation of national lockdown. Alongside toilet paper, beans, rice and other non-perishable goods, Americans have been stockpiling marijuana to make the coming weeks more bearable.

Cannabis businesses have seen sales figures hit unprecedented highs, with California and Washington reporting an increase in sales north of 100% in March 2020 compared to March 2019. This is fueled by fear that cannabis retail locations could close indefinitely in accordance with federal recommendations to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. To help social distancing, many businesses have started encouraging customers to place orders online to minimize time spent in stores.

In some places, like Chicago, dispensaries are choosing to limit sales to medical marijuana patients only to ensure stocks are not emptied by frenzy-buying, as patients will continue to need marijuana to combat their medical conditions even if stores close. That being said, while many cannabis businesses might indeed close, states are taking action to ensure they won’t. In fact, due to medical marijuana being an important medicine for some, many cannabis businesses are being classified as “essential” and thus allowed to remain open alongside pharmacies. “Cannabis is an essential medicine for many San Francisco residents. Dispensaries can continue to operate as essential businesses during this time, while practicing social distancing and other public health recommendations,” the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced.

States governments established a distinction between services within marijuana businesses in order to limit the spread of the virus while maintaining access to the cannabis itself; services such as tasting rooms are required to cease all activity, while services like drive-throughs are generally allowed to continue. Measures such as waiving some regulations in order to allow dispensaries to deliver products to customers and enable curbside pickup options are being considered and enacted one state at a time.

Good Practices for Marijuana Users

Due to the very nature of recreational marijuana, consuming it is often a group activity. If you choose to partake in it even during the pandemic, you should follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and avoid large gatherings. Additionally, the traditional “Puff, puff, pass” method of sharing a joint, which consists in taking a few hits before handing the cigarette to the next person, means direct contact with someone else’s saliva; avoid it entirely if possible, or consider using personal cigarette holders to keep safe.

In general, smoking marijuana might not be the brightest idea if you suspect you are infected with coronavirus yourself. Smoking, be it tobacco or cannabis, has nefarious effects on the lungs, and it has been linked to more severe cases of coronavirus. It is known to suppress the immune system, making one more susceptible to infections.

“Because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, some of you may wish to limit or avoid their exposure to combustive smoke—as this can put undue stress and strain on the lungs,” warns Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). “Alternative delivery devices, such as vaporizer heating devices can significantly mitigate combustive smoke exposure.”

If possible, cannabis users should favor tinctures and other edible products to achieve their high, as ingested marijuana does not affect the lungs. For more information, read the Shepherd Express’ guide to getting high without smoke.