Local Artist Spotlight: Carley Knight

Carley Knight is a Milwaukee native with a passion for her craft. When she’s not biking around the city or deep into her book, you’ll find her cross-stitching away at her latest needlework project. While she considers herself an artist first and foremost, she’s also breaking into the world of UX design and wants to help local businesses set up their websites.

How did you get into needlepoint? What other mediums do you/have you worked with?

I learned needlepoint from my grandmother, but not the technique of cross-stitch. I don’t remember exactly how I got into what I’m currently doing, I started cross-stitching approximately 10 years ago in 2014, after dropping out of art school. I took a fiber arts class while in school which was very inspiring. The class was about knitting, crocheting, and felting. I learned that what I had been doing as a hobby, as a craft, could be considered fine art. I use bespokeabstract designs, which elevate my practice to the level of art.

Photo courtesy Carley Knight "Overlapping Cosmos" by Carley Knight "Overlapping Cosmos" by Carley Knight

I also crochet soft-sculpture abstract web-like forms and I paint acrylic paintings. I taught myself to paint because my cross-stitch pieces take so long to make. My cross-stitch pieces take up to four months to make, my largest piece took me five years, working on and off.

Also, I make coloring books based on my designs which you can find on my website. While I haven’t painted or made jewelry much recently, I do plan on picking both up again soon.

Is there a term for the type of work you create?

I do abstract fiber art, I’m not sure if there’s an actual term for what I do or not, but I started out doodling during classes when I was in school and the designs evolved over time. I’ve continued to refine and explore my shapes.

Photo courtesy Carley Knight "Web of Life" by Carley Knight "Web of Life" by Carley Knight

What would your dream scenario be to see your art?

I would love to have a solo show! Currently, I’m not in a group show at the moment, but I am always on the lookout for one. I’ve shown in Milwaukee and the Chicagoland area. I’m looking to get my work out there more. I am not currently represented by any galleries.

Ultimately, I dream about having my art up on the walls of a museum.

Can you tell us how you got into the world of website design? And how can people get in touch with you if they’d like to hire you for service?

Well, I’ve always been tech-savvy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I lost my job, doing social media marking and business development. I was taking random online classes and enjoyed it, so I decided to go back to school to gain more skills. I went to MATC and got a diploma in front-end web development I also took classes in UX design.

Helping people is something I like to do, so I started freelancing, helping creatives and small business owners build websites for them. I use Squarespace because it is easy to hand over once the site is built

Please share anything else about yourself that you think people would find interesting.

I have a podcast that has been on hiatus since the pandemic started called, “The Curious Artist”

Also, I have a semi-monthly newsletter that you can sign up for and follow me, carleyknight.ck.page/newsletter

Here’s my current artist statement:

My art is about connection and interconnection. After my father died in 2012 I felt adrift and disconnected. I turned to my art to heal myself. I make abstract cross-stitch fiber art.

Because I come from a craft background, I use traditional materials in unconventional ways. The abstract shapes form web or net-like designs. In my art, I play with shape, color, and space.

Some themes I explore in my work are Interconnection, the mind, and tradition. One question I am asking is how do I form real connections in this hyper-connected age?

Where can people see your art? And, are there pieces for purchase?

My website is carleyknight.com and my Instagram handle is @CarleyKnightArt.

You can buy prints of my work at carleyknight.com/prints If you are interested in an original piece, you can reach out to me by email: carley@carleyknight.com or DM me.