Hello, 2019! Keeping Sane in the New Year

Hello, new year. I have never spoken to a “Year” before, so let me apologize now for the mistakes that I will most certainly make as we get moving. I’m sure when this goes to print I will have already made at least two. You and I have a lot of work to do this year, especially as we gear up for the onslaught of another presidential election. I know you’re just a baby year right now and you’re only a few weeks old, but we have to get this show on the road early to get ready for the history books. So, let us begin because I have a few things you need to accomplish this year.

To all of us with student loan debt, remind us to make sure we have our income-based payment forms in. An income-based payment can lower your monthly student loan payments. If your payments are unaffordable due to a high student loan balance compared to your current income like mine, an IBR plan can provide much-needed relief and the ability to actually survive this mountain of debt that those of us who took a vow of poverty by getting a degree in political science have made. Also work on getting the debt to salary ratio down. Apply for that new job you want, start that business you’ve been planning to since 2015 and save that extra money to do mission two.

Get out of town! Like not just out of town to Gurnee Mills, go visit Wisconsin! Go visit somewhere you’ve never been. Go visit our nation’s capital, go visit New York City and take a road trip with some friends to a concert. Also go check out Berlin or Accra while you’re out. There are great apps like GayCities that will give you tips on where to go that’s safe and welcoming for you and whatever you might be looking to do.

To paraphrase the words of Sebastian from The Little Mermaid: Kiss the boy! Make sure you have consent first, though. At the very least, go talk to him! You’ve been wanting to talk to him since he walked into the room and you lost your ability to speak. Just do it already. The worse thing that will happen is that he just might say yes. Now your whole life is going to change. Take the chance.

Get tested and know your status. Get on PrEP if you are sexually active. Places like Diverse & Resilient and ARCW can help you navigate the hoops to enjoy yourself safely. Protect your health at all cost, that’s the only thing you totally own. Get in that gym too and sweat it out. Summer is coming, even though I might not feel like it right now and you already have your winter body on point. Dust off that planet fitness gym card, get in there and burn off grandma’s mac and cheese. Drink a lot of water too!

Be involved in 2019. Pick a cause and support it. Go volunteer for a cause you believe in. Stand up for the rights of someone else or yourself at a protest march. Join your local County Democratic Party, which has meetings every third Monday of the month. They have plenty of volunteer opportunities and events to keep you busy all year long.

Also, any damage caused by you last year, make amends. You cannot move forward with an anchor of guilt attached to you. Fix that relationship if it’s salvageable and only do it if you genuinely mean it, because it’ll backfire in your face if you don’t truly mean it from your core. Remorse is a dish served sincerely. When it’s all said and done, forgive yourself as well and work on yourself so you’ll never cause harm to them again.

So, 2019, these are your missions which you have no choice but to accept. Finish this decade stronger one day at a time and always remember, nothing changes until it changes. Let’s roll.