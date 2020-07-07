A Social (Distancing) Calendar

Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. You can read past columns here.

As more of us begin to venture into the city, visiting restaurants, bars, shops and the like, I thought it was time to bring back my social calendar. Check it out below for live events that emphasize social distancing as well as virtual fun you can enjoy from the comfort (and safety) of your own home.

These events might be few and far between right now, but I’ll do my best to offer up a few notes about happenings in Cream City that may interest you. I’m sure with time, the dates on my social calendar will once again populate like they did before the pandemic, but for now we’ll take things slow and easy.

If you’re hosting a fundraiser, show, special night or other event (either in-person or online), feel free to drop me a line at dearruthie@shepherdexpress.com, and I’ll do my best to include it in a future column. (Please notify me a minimum of two weeks before your event.) Let’s stay safe while being social, helping local businesses, support one another and contributing to the charities that need our help during these unique times.

I’ll be back next week with some advice, and a new social calendar, but until then let’s take a look at a few things going on in Milwaukee. Stay safe and safe sound, everyone!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Check out Ruthie’s social calendar for upcoming digital fun, streaming shows and events where social distancing is the special of the day.

July 7—Grand “Re-Opening” of Beard MKE at Beard MKE (1802 E. North Ave.): If your scruff is looking shabby let the team at Beard MKE help you twitch your tweard into shape. Enjoy an entire week of sales and fun when the doors open at 11 a.m. each day. Check out their line of specialty T’s for Milwaukee pride and the BLM movements, with portions of sales going to help local organizations.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

July 10—“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Viewing Party at D.I.X. (739 S. 1st St.): The city breathed a sigh of relief when this party palace opened its doors once again. Celebrate with a viewing of RuPaul at 7 p.m. accompanied by drink specials (Ru-for-One cocktails), drag queens and more. What a great way to kick off the weekend!

July 10—"Chromatica” Show at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Now open with limited capacity, the city’s longest running LGBTQ bar brings back live drag shows with this tribute to Lady G. Enjoy the night when the DJ hits “play” on Gaga’s new CD, followed by a bevy of queens performing one song each from the “Chromatica” album. Not up to going out quite yet? Enjoy the 10 p.m. show live streamed on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube Live. Keep an eye out for this bawdy redhead as well as Ricky Royale and a host of other divas.

July 11—Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. 5th St.): You just can’t keep Mary down! After the success of Drive-In Drag Shows, the team at Hamburger Mary’s moved the fun back indoors with two shows (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.), social distanced tables and limited seating. You’ll also find “Diva Shields” between tables as well opportunities to tip performers digitally. Just be sure to reserve your spot at www.HamburgerMarys.com/MKE because space is limited, and Milwaukee’s favorite drag shows sell out fast!

Ask Ruthie a question at DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Check out her hilarious drag reality competition “Camp Wannakiki” (Season One and Season Two) on YouTube.