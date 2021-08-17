A Wish (List) Is A Dream Your Heart Makes

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Summer is flying by ... and I hate it. If you’re anything like me, you kick off every summer with a list of events to attend, friends to see, alcohol to drink, people to sleep with and alcohol to drink. Then, August rolls around and you find most of the items on your list still unchecked.

Good thing Milwaukee is thriving with happenings any day of the week. (Check my Social Calendar below to see what I’m talking about.) Hopefully, I can focus on fun for a few more weeks and live out my summertime dreams. Want to join me? Let’s take advantage of what the rest of the season has to offer and make our warm weather wish lists come true. Speaking of wish lists, let’s read a letter from a Cream City gal whose own wish list gives her the blues.

Dear Ruthie,

At the start of Covid I created a wish list of things I wanted to accomplish in the next 10 years. I then divided that list into short-term goals, long-term dreams and a few wishes in-between. To date, I’ve achieved squat. I haven’t made one thing come true.

Now, when I look at the list, I feel anxious, depressed and angry. It’s become a source of aggression, and I feel animosity toward it. Is this normal? Am I taking life too seriously? Why is this bothering me so much?

Looking for Answers,

Annoyed Annamarie

Dear Annoyed,

Take a chill pill, honey. If your wish list is causing aggravation, something is wrong. These sorts of goals should excite and motivate you. While some of the steps to achieve those goals may be intimidating or scary, the list overall should bring you joy.

If your bucket list is stressing you out, you need to come at it from another angle. Start breaking your list into smaller steps, helping you achieve larger goals.

You might also want to create a second list of things you’re grateful for. List accomplishments you’re proud of and things that bring joy to your life. Refer to this second list when feeling stressed, soaking in the happiness and gratitude those items bring you.

Have faith in yourself, the universe and your higher power, and you’ll be checking things off your wish list in no time. Good luck, sugar!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 19—Maroon 5 Concert at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Adam Levine and the boys strut their sexy stuff into Cream City this with this 7 p.m. concert. Think you got the moves like Jagger? Find out when you buy a ticket via www.ticket4concert.com.

August 19—Dancing Queen: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners): Grab your platform shoes and shake your groove thing over to this free 6:30 p.m. concert. Honoring the music of ABBA, the night includes access to the incredible Boerner gardeners as well as food and beverages available for purchase.

August 20—Glitz: Madison Pride Edition at Majestic Theatre (115 King St., Madison): The Glitz Drag and Dance party is back, and its celebrating Madison pride with an 8 p.m. bash. Check out the best in Madison drag, DJs, dancing and plenty of libations for an $8 door charge.

August 21—Leather & Pleasure Wisconsin Leather Pride & Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Afternoon at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Meet Wisconsin’s Leather Pride title holders and the Brew City Sisters during this 1-5 p.m. event. Sit in on two classes (Leather 101 and Bootblack 101), a cash bar, bootblacking and more. Best of all, proceeds go to Courage MKE.

August 22—Kenosha Pride at Veterans Memorial Park (625 52nd St., Kenosha): Keep the pride flame alive with this rainbow-filled day. The fest starts at 12:30 p.m. and includes two stages of live entertainment, a beer tent, food, a marketplace and more. Swing by www.kenoshapride.org for additional info on this exciting day.

August 25—LGBTQIA+ Youth (Virtual) Support Group: The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this free, confidential group. Whether you’re struggling with coming out, looking for some support or simply need a friend, this youth peer group can help. Join the Google meeting (https://meet.google.com/bjf-bhen-qdc) to explore the 4-5:30 p.m. session.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.