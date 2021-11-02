Anxiety Relief Is In Sight

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Since June of this year, I have lost three jobs, all entry-level and in the service industry. I got fired from all three for not showing up on the job or calling in sick too much. There was a fourth job that I never even went to on my first day.

I think I have an issue with anxiety but have not been formally diagnosed. The problem is that I get so nervous about starting a new job, that I get physically sick and can’t go in. I spend a lot of time before going to work in the bathroom getting sick. I get that nervous and upset when starting a job or training for a new job. I live with my parents, and they’re getting pissed at me. How can I overcome this problem?

Starting to Worry,

Sammy

Dear Sammy,

Please see a professional ASAP. Your anxiety is truly interrupting your life, and this isn’t something you can handle without help from a doctor and/or therapist. I obviously can’t diagnose you, but if you truly do suffer from anxiety, a health professional can help greatly. Please contact a doctor or therapist, be honest with what you’re feeling, and follow the directions, guidelines and practices they prescribe. Good luck to you. Relief and success are in sight! You got this!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 1 – Deathtrap at Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St., Waukesha): A longtime favorite with the LGBTQ+ community, suspense-lovers and Broadway fans overall, this nail-biting show offers the perfect way to cap off Halloween season. Murder, mayhem and more await during the exciting production. Order your $27 tickets at waukeshacivictheatre.org or call the box office at 262-547-0708 before the run ends on November 7.

November 3—Harry Styles “Love on Tour” Concert at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R Phillips Ave.): The English singer sashays his sexy self into Brew Town with his second national tour. Featuring songs from Fine Line as well as other hits, Styles is sure to have hearts melting and toes tapping. Tickets to the 8 p.m. in-the-round concert start at $390 and can be purchased via fiservforum.com.

November 6—Stein & Dine at Wisconsin State Fair (640 S. 84th St.): Whether you consider yourself a beer aficionado or simply enjoy tossing back a few cold ones, this incredible beer, wine and food tasting promises to be a highlight of the year! Your $45 ticket gets you samples from Wisconsin’s top breweries, distilleries, cideries, wineries and restaurants. You’ll also enjoy live music and the option to purchase additional beverages and food if desired. If you haven’t been to Stein & Dine before, you don’t know what you’re missing, so check out shepherdtickets.com for more information on the (very) popular 2-6 p.m. event.

November 7—Packer Party at Walkers Pint (818 S. Second St.): There’s never a bad seat in the house when the city’s favorite women’s bar turns on the Packer game. Celebrate with this fun, friendly crew while cheering on the Green Bay Packers, taking in the drink specials and sampling the half-time buffet. The Packers play the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. so don’t be late!

November 8—Bombs & Beer Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Mondays don’t have to be manic anymore. Kickoff the workweek with this special night. Grab your buddies and hit up This Is It for two-for-one bombs and beers from 8 p.m. until bar close. Stick around for karaoke at 9 p.m.

November 9—Steel Magnolias at Pride Night at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): After 18 months, the Milwaukee Rep is back with its first production in the Quadracci Powerhouse, Steel Magnolias, the play which the film was based upon. And what better way to celebrate than with a Pride night? Join me, B.J. Daniels and Karen Valentine at 6 p.m. in the lobby for cocktails and appetizers before the 7:30 p.m. performance. Simply use the discount code “PRIDE” for your $25 tickets when ordering at milwaukeerep.com/pride and I’ll see you at the show!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.