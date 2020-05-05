Dear Ruthie,

How do you know if you’re addicted to porn? Asking for a friend.

Signed,

Red Eye

Dear Red Eye,

With the entire country on lockdown of some degree, I’m actually surprised I haven’t gotten this question earlier. Since the pandemic, I’m sure the number of people whacking their weed has increased greatly. There’s nothing wrong with punching the munchkin, tickling the pink, painting the ceiling, shaking the creamer or polishing the pearl. In fact, it’s actually pretty healthy. Often, looking at a skin flick, fans-only page or porn site helps intensify the experience. Sometimes, however, viewing adult material can lead to a problem.

Now, keep in mind, I’m no doctor...not by a longshot. If you believe you have a problem with any sort of addiction, I suggest you seek help from an expert (therapist or doctor) immediately. That said, stop playing with your balls, and let’s play ball!

There are several warning signs that porn is becoming an addiction. Is porn interrupting your daily life? Is pornography affecting your job? Is it cutting into family time? Are you exhausted because you’re up all night watching dirty movies? If the consequences of your porn use are affecting your day on a regular basis, you should reach out to a doctor.

If your use of pornography is damaging relationships with your spouse, you might also need help. Perhaps you no longer feel attracted to your significant other, you spend more time watching porn than spending time with him/her, you’re fighting about pornography, you’re lying about what you’re watching, or you have unrealistic expectations of your partner’s performance in bed? These are all signs that you should talk to someone about a possible addiction.

Red Eye? Really? If porn is leading to physical pain (sore eyes or muscles, for instance), but you can’t stop watching, there’s an issue you should address with a pro. Speaking of which, you may also have a problem if you simply can’t stop viewing X-rated materials (whether you’re in pain or not). Like any addiction, you might feel a type of “high” from looking at adult videos or photos. This high may not even be tied to masturbation. This feeling is what might cause an addiction, making it hard for you to stay away from pornography for more than a day or two. If you simply cannot keep porn out of your life, ask your doctor for help.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

That said, another sign is the need to take things up a notch. Where you were once satisfied with videos on a free site, you are now subscribing to several paid sites, participating in streaming porn shows, making your own porn or looking at materials that are illegal. If you find yourself chasing new “porn highs,” please contact a professional who can help.

Don’t beat yourself up for flipping your switch to naughty videos from time to time (someone’s got to keep PornHub in business, right?). But if you say “yes” to any of the points above, you might want to seek some help. OK? OK!

Dear Ruthie,

Due to the state’s safer-at-home guidelines, I’ve been home alone for like five weeks. How much masturbating is too much masturbating? Asking for a friend.

Typing with One Hand,

Lefty

Dear Lefty,

You Milwaukee folks are a randy bunch! See the message above and follow suit!

Ask Ruthie a question at DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss her hilarious drag reality competition “Camp Wannakiki,” on YouTube now.