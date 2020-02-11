Back Off, Valentine!

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or Palentine’s Day (OK, I made that last one up), Cupid has an arrow for you this year.

Make the holiday easy on yourself and join me for “Dear Ruthie’s Valentine’s Day Spectacular” at the impressive Saint Kate hotel downtown. See why this has been named one of the top parties in the city when you nab tickets at saintkatearts.com. Read more about this party (and others) in my social calendar below, and I’ll see you out and about on Friday, Feb. 14. First, however, let’s check out a message I received from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

I have a friend who is a close-talker. Even when I move away or take a step back, he eventually moves in, and we’re back to where we started. He actually knocked the glass out of my hand one night, because he was practically on top of me while we were at a bar. And that, Dear Ruthie, is unacceptable! Spilt alcohol? No way!

Is it OK to tell this guy he’s a close-talker? Should we just continue to grin and bear it? My friends and I agree he’s driving us nuts, but we don’t know what to do about it.

What Would Ruthie Do (WWRD)? Annoyed Andrew

Dear Andy,

God! There’s nothing worse than a close-talker with bad breath, body odor, a saliva issue and nose hairs just barely hanging on. Wait. You never mentioned those other characteristics regarding your buddy’s close-talking habit, did you? That said, this might be something you can simply live with; that is, if you value your friendship and don’t want to cause waves. What it comes down to is how close you are with this guy. (No pun intended.)

If this guy is more of an acquaintance, simply let it go. If he’s someone you value spending time with, address it kindly, quickly and with a sense of humor. Try something like, “Hey! Back off a bit. What, are you trying to molest me?” Make a joke of it, rub his shoulder and don’t take it too seriously.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Feb. 13—No Amor: A Loveless Night at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): No love lost for Valentine’s Day? Share the extraordinary loneliness possessing your soul with like-minded partygoers! See why D.I.X. has become Milwaukee’s place to party with this 9 p.m. bash and 10 p.m. drag show.

Feb. 14—‘Dear Ruthie’s Valentine’s Day Spectacular’ at Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): I’ve hooked up with the team at Milwaukee’s newest hot spot for a Valentine celebration you won’t forget. We’ve done the planning for you with cocktail hour (8 p.m.), one of three sensational dinners (8:30 p.m.), dessert and a show (9 p.m.) for only $65! Join me, “American Idol’s” Ryan Nicholas, B.J. Daniels, Dita Von and some of the city’s favorite performers for a night of fun, laughter and more. See the events area of saintkatearts.com and reserve your spot today!

Feb. 15—‘A Veneer Valentine’ at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Maple Veneer and Karen Valentine host this post-Cupid salute for a Sunday Funday done Broadway style. The show starts at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. so you can get your drink on early.

Feb. 15—Lesbian Pop-Up Bar at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Make some new friends, share a few laughs and hit the dance floor during this monthly pop-up. The bash starts at 9 p.m. and involves a $4 door charge.

Feb. 16—Drag Queen Story Hour at Colectivo Coffee (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Treat the kids to a story hour featuring the city’s cutest queens. Once a month, a lovely drag queen reads the little ones a family friendly story about love, acceptance and positivity. The 2 p.m. event is free, and Colectivo donates 10% of food and beverage sales to local LGBTQ-related charities.

Feb. 17—Queer Love Stories: A Collaborative Workshop at Mitchell Street Library (906 W. Mitchell St.): This free 5-7:30 p.m. discussion and workshop explores love in the LGBTQ community, particularly through themes expressed in the show Hedwig & and the Angry Inch and other theater pieces. Come learn more about your community and yourself!

Feb. 17—Bi+ Cafe at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. (224 W. Bruce St.): The team at Bi+ Pride Milwaukee hosts this 5:30 p.m. social gathering, helping you meet new faces, make new friends and find the solidarity you might be looking for.

Feb. 18—‘Trixie Mattel: Grown Up’ at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Local girl gone big, Trixie Mattel struts her skinny (and silly) self back into Brew Town with her all-new one-woman show. Billed as the “world’s funniest comedienne,” Trixie is backed by a full band and is serving an 8 p.m. concert you won’t want to miss. Nab your tickets at pabsttheater.org.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Now in its second season, her reality show, Camp Wannakiki, is available on YouTube.