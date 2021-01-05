Back to the Old Grindr?

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

After 3 years of marriage to the man of my dreams, I found out he was on Grindr, talking to a few of his old hook-ups. These were guys he met before we started dating. Once confronted, he apologized, cried and asked for forgiveness. I agreed and we moved on, or so I thought.

Five months after this ordeal, he was on Grindr again, talking to the same guys! I swear! How stupid can he be? Anyway, now I don’t know what to do. Do I end the marriage or what? I’m so confused. Any help you could offer would be appreciated.

Thanks,

Dazed & Confused Dave

Dear Dazed,

Yikes! That’s a lot to deal with so early in the New Year. I hate to say it, sugar, but I have a suspicion that deep inside, you know what you need to do. I can see, however, how your head might say one thing and your heart says another.

The two of you might benefit from seeing a marriage or couples’ therapist. Input from a professional might help uncover what’s really going on with him but more important, this input could settle feelings between your head and your heart. Good luck, sweetie! Let me know how it all works out.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 6—Online Seminar “5 Keys to Understanding Your Numbers and How It Affects Your Bottom Line” Hosted by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce: Reach your business goals, make the most of marketing endeavors and learn how the right focus leads to maximum output. It’s easy with this 10-11 a.m. virtual class. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets ($25 for Chamber members; $35 for non-members) or swing by www.wislgbtchamber.com for additional information.

January 7—Rendezvous at LaCage Niteclub (801 Second St.): Didn’t quite get enough crazy on New Year’s Eve? Hit up this 10 p.m. party and get your fill. Three tiers of drink specials, go-go boys and midnight karaoke help you get a jumpstart on the weekend.

January 7—Closing Night “The Golden Girls Christmas: A Drag Parody” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): You’ve got one more chance to nab tickets to Milwaukee’s hottest holiday show! See what happens when Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia are under quarantine as everyone’s favorite girls ring in one New Year’s Eve to the next. It’s a full year of golden laughter in this original comedy by local playwright Anthony Torti and directed by Robert Sharon. Your $41 ticket includes dinner, dessert and the show produced by Purse String Productions. See www.goldengirlsmke.brownpapertickets.com to claim your table.

January 8—“Ru Paul’s Drag Race” Viewing Party at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Catch up on the latest tea when you watch the debut of Ru’s newest episode each Friday at D.I.X. Hosted by a different local queen every week, the party always includes 2-4-1 beer and rails during the show as well as various drink specials. The fun starts at 6 p.m., with the episode airing at 7 p.m.

January 11—LGBTQ+ & Disability Virtual Support Group Hosted by Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: The team at the community center partnered with Independence First for this 2:30 p.m. support group for LGBTQ+ folks who have disabilities of any kind. The one-hour group explores advocacy issues, healthcare concerns and more. To join the meeting email ccarter@mkelgbt.org for logon information.

January 12—Online Screening of “Embodied Truth: Finding Ways to Move Together” via Cooperative Performance: Take in this streaming, on-demand film that examines parenting through gender and race in accordance with the BLM and Me, Too movements. The 30-minute film combines the spoken word with dance and storytelling. Visit www.coorperativeperformance.org for more on the movie that streams through February 7.

January 13—Midday Virtual Mix & Mingle Hosted by OPEN (Out Professional Engagement Network): The team at OPEN are holding this online meet-and-greet so you can rub virtual elbows with likeminded professionals. No agenda, no program...simply a way to make new connections, this free mixer is open to all. Visit www.openmadison.org for more on the noon event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an upcoming event with her? Email Dear Ruthie at dearruthie@shepex.com.