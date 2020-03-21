A friend recently ended an email, saying “Be safe, be well.” I thought it was lovely. Granted this was sent just as the coronavirus reared its ugly, spikey head, so it had particularly strong meaning, but it truly stuck with me. “Be safe, be well.” I love it.

Years ago, my girlfriends would remind their kids to “make good decisions” as the teens ran out the door to meet friends. Now those kids are grown, but I still hear my gal pals remind their (adult) children to “make good decisions.” In fact, sometimes the girls and I suggest that one another do the same when we say our goodbyes for the night.

Recently, I’ve heard people say, “I appreciate you.” What a lovely thing to say to someone. I enjoy hearing it as much as I enjoy saying it. Try it sometime. It feels good to tell someone you appreciate them, and damnit, it feels pretty figgin’ good to hear, too.

What is it about these little phrases that stick with me? I think it’s twofold. I believe that certain words of wisdom stick with you because they: 1) strike a particularly deep chord; and 2) are sent to you from a greater power (call it God, or the universe or whatever you choose) because this power knows that you’ll need those particular words of wisdom in the future. That’s why they’re so important. That’s why you need to listen to them, use them and file them in your mental library and revisit them often.

I write these columns a few weeks in advance to accommodate our copydesk team in addition to the printer’s deadlines and distribution schedule. As such, I have no clue where Milwaukee will be with the virus when this column hits the stands and finds its way into your hands. As I type this, things are changing on a daily (dare I say hourly?) basis.

While Milwaukee does its best to stay ahead of the pandemic, I’ll suspend my Social Calendar. (There’s not exactly a lot of events to discuss right now for obvious reasons.) But fear not! I’ll still be here every week, dishing out advice to the lovelorn, confused and horny. It’s what I do best, and I’m not about to stop now.

Be sure to grab a remaining copy of Shepherd Express when raiding the grocery store or swinging by a coffee shop. Look for it online during the suspension of the print edition! We’re here working hard for you during this unique time. Similarly, support the city’s restaurants that are closed to dine-in patrons but trying to make it in the delivery/pick-up business. Ordering lunch or dinner can make a difference for local business owners struggling to make ends meet during these difficult times.

Regardless of how we and our city cope with the pandemic, I’d like to send you all, my dear readers, a particular message: Be safe, be well, make good decisions and take time to appreciate one another. I, for sure, appreciate each and every one of you! And now, let’s check out a letter from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

My son married his girlfriend less than a year after they met. They married last May, and she had a baby this January. She said the baby was premature even though the child was very healthy, weighing nearly 8 lbs. Don’t get me wrong, I love my new granddaughter very much but can’t shake the feeling it might not actually be my son’s. Should I say something? I feel like I need to.

Love you, Confused Carrie

Dear Carrie,

The baby might not be his? Oh, sugar....have you considered that maybe the baby was exactly on time, but that the wedding was late? Or, perhaps the baby was early, and all is well in the world. Why not focus on the good in your life now instead of investigating what you perceive as “the bad?” If you love your grandbaby keep your trap shut and focus your energy on loving that tiny bundle of joy.

What’s Cooking at Hamburger Mary?

It’s time to eat, drink and be Mary with the drag divas of Hamburger Mary’s! In light of the city requirement that temporarily shut down restaurants, the Fifth Ward burger palace launched Milwaukee’s first drag-queen food delivery service.

Hamburger Mary’s Drag Queens A Go-Go, brings some of the city’s most-loved queens to your home or office along with your order of burgers, wraps, fries, appetizers or even beverages.

“Many of the drag entertainers who dazzled tens of thousands of Milwaukeeans for nearly a decade at Hamburger Mary’s are out of work,” says co-owner Brandon Wright. “We wanted to include them in our delivery options during these difficult times.”

Hamburger Mary’s has long offered delivery through DoorDash, and Wright said there are no plans to discontinue that service. “Divas A Go-Go is just another option for people to help support some of the unemployed citizens of Milwaukee,” he explains. “Customers can still place their orders for pick-up if they have the means to get to the restaurant.” Wright also wanted to remind patrons that placing the order directly with a local business means more money goes to that business. “DoorDash takes a substantial cut of the ticket price. Ordering directly from the restaurant, means more money goes to keep the lights on, the rent paid and employees on payroll,” added Wright.

Delivery drag queen Dominque DeGrant is thankful for the opportunity. “As a full-time entertainer, my income has been impacted greatly by the quarantine and this seemed like a fun way to keep myself afloat,” she says. “I’m hoping that this food delivery service will help keep one of my favorite businesses going while adding some lighthearted entertainment to those who may be experiencing cabin fever.”

So why not add some glam to your day, support a local business and help out a drag queen? Simply see the menu at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke, then call 414-488-2555 with your order. A diva will arrive shortly with your order, a side of sass and a smile sure to brighten up your day.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Her reality show, “Camp Wannakiki,” is available on YouTube. Auditions for Season 3 are now underway. See the YouTube channel to learn more.