Broaden Your Horizons

The long holiday weekend might be over, but the good times in Milwaukee just keep coming. One of the things I adore most about the city’s LGBTQ community is its ability to have fun no matter what, no matter where. This is a group that no longer limits its social life to the LGBTQ bars or pride events. We love to get out, meet people and share a great time with everyone!

That’s certainly the case in my social calendar this week. Check it out, and you’ll find plenty of fun for everyone—some specifically geared toward this community (but open to all), and others open to all (and popular with this community). So, open your mind, expand your horizons and visit a new venue or two. It’s easy when you consider Ruthie’s Social Calendar each week. For now, however, let’s read a message from a reader looking to liven up his free time.

Dear Ruthie,

I want to start doing more with my partner (we’re not technically married yet), but he couldn’t care less. I want to hit up some of these art shows and gallery nights I read about in your column. I want to go bar hopping and see new clubs and drag shows. I want to do more theater and try out restaurants. Nope! He only wants to sit home and watch Hulu and Netflix. How can get him off the couch and into life?

Help!

Feeling Lonely

Dear Mr. Lonely,

While everyone loves some down time on the couch (friends call my couch “the sperm bank”), it sounds like your guy has a serious case of the lazy weekend blues. This is assuming, of course, that he doesn’t suffer from depression and/or anxiety. If that’s the case, then you’ll need to talk to him about discussions with a professional therapist. But, assuming he’s just in a rut of sorts, you need to tell him what it is you’re looking to do and ask him to meet you in the middle with a date night once or twice per week. Agree in advance what you’ll do on those nights so there are no surprises. He’s more likely to get excited about the events if he has a part in the planning.

If this doesn’t work, let him know that you’re going to explore the city with or without him. Call a friend or two and begin living the social life you want. Always invite your honey to go along but start to explore the city...with or without your guy in tow.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Sept. 5—Cher Takeover at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The beat goes on from 8 p.m. to bar close as Cher’s all-time greatest hits play all night long. Celebrate the career of the legendary diva with drink specials, videos and more.

Sept. 7—Riverwest Fall Rummage and Flea Market at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): One person’s trash is another person’s treasure during this annual street fest involving more than 150 vendors. Live music, food trucks and plenty of beverages round out the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. day of wheeling and dealing.

Sept. 7—Out in the Park Private Night at Six Flags Great America/Hurricane Harbor (Six Flags Drive, Gurnee, Ill.): Take in a private night at Six Flags when the park celebrates diversity in the LGBTQ community from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy unlimited rides, three DJ/dance areas, free parking and more if you’re one of the 5,000 to nab a ticket. That’s right, folks, the event is limited to 5,000, so there’s plenty of room to party. See gaysixflagschicago.com for your $44 ticket now (tickets are $54 at the gate but only if still available).

Sept. 7—Air Supply at the Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Celebrate the music of the ’80s with one of the hottest acts of the era. Adult contemporary mega-duo Air Supply (English singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and Australian lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock) struts into town for a 7:30 p.m. concert that’s sure to cap off your summer in style. Swing by pabsttheater.org for tickets, which range in price from $49.50 to $89.50.

Sept. 8—ARCW Food Pantry Benefit at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Bring three cans of food to everyone’s favorite Levi-Leather bar, and you’ll receive five raffles tickets for the 3-7 p.m. drawings. Take advantage of the beer/soda bust, enjoy the friendly and welcoming bartenders, make new friends and help AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin all during this popular Sunday funday.

Sept. 10—Trivia with Sylvia at Mary’s Arcade Bar (734 S. Fifth St.): The star of “Camp Wannakiki, Season 1” hosts this brainy battle where your buds and you can pit your knowledge against other teams for prizes. Toss back a few cold ones, share a few laughs and nosh on the city’s best burgers during the 7:30 p.m. evening.

Sept. 12—“An Evening with Joan Rivers & Friends” at Saint Kate Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): The legendary comedienne gets a reprieve from heaven and spends it in Downtown Milwaukee as this exciting new venue. Join me as I play the funny lady in a drag show to top all others featuring impersonations of Lady Gaga, Cher, Liza Minnelli, Amy Winehouse and others. A $10 door charge gets you into the 8 p.m. show but arrive early to check out the hotel bar, lobby and gallery that has all of Milwaukee talking.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Watch, like, subscribe and share her reality show, Camp Wannakiki, Season 2, on YouTube today!