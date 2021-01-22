Chalk It Up to Experience

Dear Ruthie,

Major problem over here. I’m gay, but I have a good friend who says he’s is straight. I hang out with him and his baby mama a lot. Things were fine until the guy and I got drunk, got naked and had sex one night. The baby mama is now suspicious, figuring out that something happened between him and I, and I don’t know what to do. Things are awkward and cringy between all three of us.

Looking for Advice,

Confused Karl

Dear Karl,

Let’s start with a reminder to keep it in your pants, honey. Just because someone invites you to do the horizontal tango doesn’t mean you have to take him up on it. That said, I understand that alcohol can make people do stupid things. We’ve all been there, sugar, so chalk this up to experience and know better moving forward. Don’t hit the sheets with your amigos!

Look, doll face, this guy is raising a child with the woman involved. They’ll have a bond for many years that you simply are not part of. That said, talk to the guy and ask how he’d like to proceed. After all, he may have to deal with the repercussions of your little tryst long after you’re out of the picture.

Speaking of which, you might need to walk away from the friendship with both parties. Acknowledging that their relationship has greater importance due to their co-parenting obligations will make it easier to move away from the friendship should the awkwardness prove too great.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 22—Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort (1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Lake Geneva): Relish the beauty of winter when you explore this one-of-a-kind castle featuring tunnels, slides, caverns, crawls spaces and more, all made of ice. You’re sure be mesmerized by the wintery wishing well, thrones, fountains and more. The family friendly attraction is open 4-10:30 p.m. through February 28, weather allowing. See icecastles.com/wisconsin for tickets.

January 29—‘Dear Ruthie’s Dining with the Divas’ at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me and my special guests for what’s been named Milwaukee’s best drag show. Get your groove on with beer, burgers, cocktails and queens during the 7 and 9 p.m. shows. Come for one or stay for both. Seating is limited, so make a reservation via hamburgermarys.com/mke, and I’ll see you there!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at dearruthie@shepex.com.