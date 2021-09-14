City Mouse, Country Mouse

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend and I are ready to move in together. The problem is that he wants a place in the country near his parents’ farm, and I want a place in the city. We both work from home, so that’s not an issue, but we can’t seem to come to an agreement about this. Any ideas how we can come to a decision?

(Signed)

Big City Country Boy

Dear Big Boy,

Your situation might seem unique but lots of couples have a hard time narrowing down a spot to live. For some it might be a conflict of house versus condo; for others it may be big yard as opposed to a small garden. For you, it’s city or country, which isn’t all that strange.

Start by committing to be open to one another’s input. Promise each other you won’t dig your feet so deep into the sand that you won’t listen to one each other.

Next, start looking at homes all over...city, country, suburb and everything in between. I know the market is intense right now but seeing as many homes (in as many places as possible) might help narrow things down and open your mind to new possibilities.

Work with a realtor who understands the conflict you’re having. He or she may find a location that appeases you both.

Good luck, honey! Do I get an invite to the open house? I’ll bring a gelatin salad. See you there!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 15—Karaoke Wednesday at The Pint (818 S. Second St.): Whether you like to take the stage or simply sit back and watch the fun, karaoke is always a blast at the popular ladies’ bar where everyone is welcome! The karaoke machine cranks up at 8 p.m. Need a little liquid confidence? Take advantage of the bar’s $5 personal pitchers of Coors Light and Miller Light.

September 17—Miley Cyrus at American Family Amphitheater (200 N. Harbor Drive): You’ll party in the USA like never before when you hit up this Summerfest concert featuring pop princess Miley Cyrus. The show kicks off with special guest The Kid Laroi but nab a seat first via www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets run $58 to $109 to the 7:30 p.m. night.

September 18—Madison Odd Market at Crucible (3116 Commercial Ave., Madison): Get a jump start on Halloween, amp up your décor and add to your collection of oddities with this change-of-pace marketplace. Featuring artists, vendors and makers that specialize in wonderfully curious wares, the event also includes DJs and beverages. Expect a $10 door charge to the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. market.

September 18 & September 19—Wine & Harvest Fest at Cedar Creek Winery (N70 W6340 Bridge Road, Cedarburg): Wine, shopping, food, live entertainment and more wine ... who could ask for anything more? Explore historic downtown Cedarburg during this 49th annual fest, offering wine tents, marketplaces, contests and more. The fun starts at 10 a.m. but see www.cedarburgfestival.org for details, schedules, and a list of daily activities and performances.

September 19—PFLAG (Virtual) Milwaukee Chapter Meeting (1110 N. Market St.): Parents and friends of those in the LGBTQ+ community have long found comfort, friendship and guidance at the city’s PFLAG meeting. If you’re looking to make some connections, consider joining the 5 p.m. online session. For login information, call 414-299-9198.

September 19 –‘80s & ‘90s Reunion at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. 2nd St.): Miss your heydays of the 80s and 90s? You don’t have to! Swing by this LaCage reunion party and relive those glory days. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the reunion includes a buffet along with free beer and champagne. You’ll also enjoy a 7 p.m. show featuring some of your favorite entertainers from yesteryear.

September 22—Trivia Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Seymour Muchmore is back at this popular Cathedral Square bar with his free trivia competition. Dust off your thinking cap and join the craziness at 7 p.m. Make sure you bring your smartest buds, too, because the top three teams receive bar-tab prizes!

