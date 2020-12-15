Daddy Knows...Best

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

We’re only a few weeks away from 2021, but with any luck you’re finding a bit of relief in the hope of a new year. Not to get all hippy-dippy on you, but the turning of a page can leave people feeling optimistic and invigorated. The holidays are usually a time to find the best in others, but I’m not so sure that was the case this year.

Perhaps with the hustle and bustle of the season in the past, you’re starting to see people in a positive light. If not, try to spend this week, celebrating people’s best qualities and being thankful they’re in your life. Sure...it sounds like a some kooky new-age way of being, but why not give it a shot? If we all look for the best in one another, this year may kick 2020 in the ass! And now, let’s read a letter.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m out to everyone but my parents. I want to come out to them, but I’m scared as I’m the only child and the three of us are very close. I’m 99% sure my mom will be cool with it, but my dad? Not so much. Any thoughts on how I should come out to Dad?

Love You,

Anna Banana

Dear Banana,

Have you thought about telling them together? If you’re right about your mom’s reaction, she’ll be a great example and pillar of support for your dad should he struggle with the news. Since the three of you are so close, it also makes sense that you’ll share your coming out experience together.

More important, though, understand that you don’t have to come out until you are 100% ready. Do not rush yourself if it’s not feeling right. Take your time and proceed in a manner that makes sense for you, honey bunny.

