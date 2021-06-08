Don’t Let Fear Get the Best of You

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I was offered a great new opportunity with my company, but it means a move to Kalamazoo, Michigan. I’m not sure I’m ready to move to a new city where I won’t know anyone; leaving my friends and family behind. I’m 24, so I feel like this is a good time to go as I’m not attached to anyone special, my parents are healthy, etc. I’m just scared. What to you think?

Take the Leap or Play It Safe?

Crystal Ball Krystal

Dear Ballsy,

Go for it, sugar! You’ve hit the nail on all the key points in that this is the time for you to reach for that damn brass ring. The universe is tossing you an opportunity so take it. If things don’t work out, no biggie. You can always move back home, right?

Don’t let fear stand in your way...ever. Without taking chances, you’ll never experience new things, learn more and grow. For instance, I was asked to toss out the first ball at the June 14th Brewers game. At first, I freaked. I mean, my God! I throw like a girl! But I quickly realized what an incredible opportunity it would be, and I quickly agreed to the offer.

Wish me luck, and I’ll wish you luck and we’ll both succeed in adventures no matter what happens! Good luck!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 11—“Together We Will Rise” Virtual Concert by Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus: Enjoy this online concert from Wisconsin’s men’s chorus that sure to put a spring in your step. Enjoy new pieces, old favorites and more, all helping to make the world a better place through music. The free event starts at 7:30 p.m. via www.perfectharmonychorus.com.

June 12—Margarita Fest at Bottle House (1130 N. 9th St.): Margaritas hit the spot any time of year, but the icy citrus staple is a no-brainer during summer; so come celebrate! The team at “Shepherd Express” hosts this 4th annual margarita madness that includes more than 12 samples, munchies and more. Vote for your favorite sipper but nab your $28 ticket first at www.shepherdtickets.com.

June 12—“Bosom Buddies” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. 2nd St.): They’re back! Maple Veneer and Karen Valentine are the dynamic duo behind this Saturday happy hour and show. There’s no cover for the 5 p.m. event (doors open at 4 p.m.), so c’mon down and get your Pride on during the rainbow-filled bash.

June 13—March for Pride #Blacklivesmatter Anniversary Celebration (Meet at Pridefest General Admission Gate – 200 N. Harbor Dr.): It’s been a year since the city united and showed its support for the #blacklivesmatter movement. Now, you can honor this historic moment while celebrating Pride in a new way and strengthening the community overall. Take in the 1 p.m. rally followed by the 2 p.m. march and show your support for this effort whose success is truly vital to all of Milwaukee.

June 13—Pride Bingo at Fluid (819 S. 2nd St.): Join Miss Fluid, Shannon Dupree, for a Sunday Funday that includes bingo, prizes, drink specials and more. Be sure to check out the quant beer garden, enjoy the friendly bartenders and yuck it up with my gal pal Shannon who starts yanking balls at 4 p.m.

June 14—Pride Night with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): The Brewers play the Reds during this 7:10 p.m. game that also celebrates Pride! This third annual Pride night offers a $45 Pride package that includes 2 tickets and a Brewers Pride fanny pack. (Other tickets start at $25.) Watch for local songstress Dora Diamond singing the national anthem, and for me because I’ll toss out the first pitch! See www.brewers.com/communitynights for more.

June 16—“Gayme” Show Night at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. 5th St.): Join me as I host a kooky evening of fun and games at Milwaukee’s burger palace. Join me for the 7:30 p.m. night, and you could walk away a winner. Best of all, the hosting charity is Bombshell Theater, Milwaukee’s hottest new theater company. Reserve a table at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

