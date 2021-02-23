Ex-Boyfriend’s None of Your Beeswax

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

My ex-boyfriend was a lying cheating asshole. He’s now seeing what seems to be a pretty cool guy who I’m told has little experience when it comes to dating. Should I warn this guy about what a loser my ex is? I’m sure my ex is going to cheat on him like he did me. Do I have a moral obligation to warn him about what he’s getting himself into?

Waiting for Your Reply,

Feeling Furious

Dear Furious,

What’s in a name? Honey, a lot in your case! I’m sure you’re a real doll and that your ex-boyfriend is the son of Satan, but I fear your anger toward him is getting the better of you. Instead of being furious with him, focus on letting all those negative emotions go. His current relationship is none of your business, and you certainly can’t predict how he might behave with his new squeeze.

While it’s noble of you to be concerned about this naïve newbie, don’t insert yourself into a situation that really has nothing to do with you, sweetie pie. Go out, find a man of your own and focus on that exciting relationship instead.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 24—Chamber on Tap Networking Happy Hour: Don’t let COVID put the kibosh on your happy hour plans. Pour yourself a cocktail and log onto this virtual mixer hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The free Remo meet-and-greet runs 4:30-5:30 p.m. and is open to anyone looking to learn about LGBTQ+ (and allied) businesses. Simply register at www.live.remo.co/e/february-chamber-on-tap/register.

February 24—Dear Ruthie’s Bingo & Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fift St.): Bingo is back at Hamburger Mary’s! The gang and I wanted to make sure things were as safe as possible before starting this new, revamped take on our popular bingo night...and we’re ready to start yanking balls again! Check out our new, weekly show at 7:30 p.m., featuring bingo in addition to nutty audience-participation games giving you more chances to win prizes while getting over hump day. Drop by www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

February 25—Queer Book Club: Untamed by Glennon Doyle: Miss your book club? You don’t have to! This online group offers a great way to discuss literature and make new friends. The club meets virtually the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., discussing books about social justice, advocacy, personal growth and more. Shoot an email queerbookclubwi@gmail.com to learn how to participate.

February 26—Viewing of Growing Up Milwaukee: Celebrate Black History Month with this documentary that explores the lives of three Milwaukee inner-city youths. Presented by Milwaukee Film, you can watch the free documentary at home when you log onto www.mkefilm.org/bhm. Note that the movie will only be available through February 28.

February 27—Closing Night “Dixie’s Happy Hour” Streaming Show: She’s baaack! America’s kookiest Tupperware lady returns with an all-new online party...and you’re invited! Log on, settle in and get ready to laugh as Dixie Longate stirs up the cocktails and the fun. Let this southern redhead teach you how to celebrate life by looking at the world in delightful new way. Written by Kris Andersson and directed by Patrick Richwood, Milwaukee’s run of this “adult-ish” streaming play is sponsored by the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Learn more and purchase your $35 ticket at www.marcuscenter.org.

March 3—“Creating Raving Fans & Inspiring Customer Service” Online Class: The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce continues its Business Builders series with this discussion on excelling customer expectations. The 10-11 a.m. virtual event is $35 for nonmembers; $25 for members. See the “upcoming events” area at www.wislgbtchamber.com for details, registration and more.

