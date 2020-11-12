Get Your Gobble On and Celebrate

Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. You can read past columns here.

Dear Ruthie,

Happy November to you, dear! It’s my favorite time of year because I’m all about sweaters, earth tones, pumpkins, comfort food and the whole she-bang. There’s just one thing I could never really wrap my head around, and that’s Thanksgiving.

I mean, I get the whole giving-thanks thing, but it all seems overshadowed by the way we treated native people when we invaded this land. I also hate how the entire country takes a day to become insanely gluttonous, over-eating and eating poorly—not to mention the ridiculous amount of food we discard that day. It’s embarrassing!

Worst off, I don’t feel anyone uses the day to be grateful. That’s the point behind the whole damn day! Sure, I guess, some families start the gluttony with a prayer of gratitude, but I’m guessing that’s about it for the majority of American Thanksgiving tables. The whole thing sort of ruins November for me. Any thoughts on this? Any wise advice for someone who finds Thanksgiving sort of upsetting?

Trying to Feel Thankful, The Petty Pilgrim

Dear Petty,

Well, aren’t you the pity party of Plymouth Rock? You’re talking to the wrong person, honey, because Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays! Sure, most Americans overeat on that day, but many are turning to healthier Thanksgiving fare, too.

More important, thousands of people volunteer at help centers, food banks and kitchens that entire weekend. Others deliver food to those in need or offer goods to homeless shelters.

Clearly you want to feel part of the Thanksgiving holiday or you wouldn’t have messaged me. That said, you should make the holiday your own. Get your gobble on by celebrating the day however you see fit. Do a little soul searching on what Thanksgiving means to you, and then honor that in a manner you see fitting. Follow your gut and not customs, expectations or social mores for a Thanksgiving that’s truly special to you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 5—‘Gay Life After 40’ Mastermind Digital Event: Register for this day-long (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) virtual class where you’ll learn to make the most of life. A panel of psychologists, authors, life coaches and others offer input on everything from self-acceptance to physical wellbeing. Digital tickets are $99 and are available at eventbrite.com.

November 7-8—Holiday Market at Story Hill FireHouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Get a jump on your gift list with this annual outdoor market. The 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event features local artists, crafters and makers selling their best, in addition to food vendors, cash bars and more. Grab your mask and enjoy the day shopping, snacking and sipping!

November 13—OutReach’s 28th Annual (Digital) Awards Celebration: Honor those strengthening the LGBTQ community in Wisconsin during this virtual award ceremony. See who will be named the Advocate of the Year, discover who will take home the Courage Award and learn about the organizations that offer overwhelming support to this community. Simply swing by the OutReach LGBTQ Community Center’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. for the Facebook live event.

November 14—Laura Benanti Virtual Concert: Part of the Marcus Center’s “Women of Broadway Livestream Concert Series,” Laura Benanti brings her incredible voice and talents into your home with this digital even. Join the Tony Award winner as she serenades you with hits from the Great White Way, as well as favorites from the American song book and other toe-tapping tunes. See marcuscenter.org for $30 tickets. Once registered, you’ll be sent access to the livestream event.

November 15—‘Making Biologically Related LGBT Families’ Virtual Presentation: The PFLAG group at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this special presentation. Free and open to the public, the 5 p.m. event is a being held via ZOOM, but registration is requested by calling 414-299-9198.

November 21—‘Saturday Night Live’ at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Join toast-of-the-town Becky Essence Hall as she hosts this popular night of drag, dance and debauchery! The fun starts at 10:30 p.m. when Becky’s cast hits the stage, but the bar’s legendary drink specials, friendly staff and cozy atmosphere steal the spotlight all night long.

November 29—Packer Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): If you’re into bears and packers as much as I am, this is a night you don’t want to miss. Get your mind out of the gutter, I’m talking about the Green Bay Packers pairing off against the Chicago Bears! Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m., but get to this LGBTQ sports bar early to nab a seat. The hottest spot to watch the game also serves up an incredible beer bust, free touchdown shots and more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on social media, too! Facebook: Dear Ruthie, Instagram RuthieKeester and Twitter @DearRuthie.