Gotta Hang Up!

Dear Ruthie,

I’ll make this quick. Boyfriend is on his phone way too much, and it’s becoming a problem. He won’t stop; it’s pissing me off. Go!

Thanks,

Fed up

Dear Feddy,

Sounds like he has a telecommunication problem. Start by calmly explaining your concerns and how his lack of attention makes you feel. Next, suggest meeting in the middle with a bit of a comprise. Create some “phone rules” together. Maybe he’s off the phone between 5 and 7 p.m. every day, and you don’t say squat about his phone usage for the rest of the evening. Maybe he leaves the phone in another room during dinners. Maybe you agree that he can only check certain pages after 7 p.m. (pages such as @ ruthiekeester on Instagram or Dear Ruthie on Facebook... just saying). Perhaps the phones are put away when the both of you watch a movie or TV. You two decide, but setting some agreed-upon ground rules might keep you both happy.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 18—Prayer and Praise Wednesdays at Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church (1239 W. Mineral St.): Celebrate the Lenten season and gear up spiritually for Easter with this weekly service. The 7 p.m. mass relies on a contemporary setting and overall modern approach to best honor the season. The one-hour masses run every Wednesday through April 1. See milmcc.org for more information on this popular community church.

March 21—Courage MKE 2020 Pageant at LaCage (801 S. Second St.): It’s pageant time for one of the city’s most cherished organizations. Don’t miss the excitement as performers from across the state compete to become this year’s brand ambassadors for Courage MKE. Who will be crowned Mr. and Miss Courage 2020? Go to shepherdtickets.com, and get your $10 tickets today. Want to reserve a table or even compete? Send an email to brad@couragemke.org for the details on the 6 p.m. night of glitz, glamor and giving.

March 21—ABBA vs. Queen vs. Blondie at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Mama mia! Can anybody find me a heart of glass? When one of the city’s most infamous hot spots plays some of the most iconic music of our time, loads up the dance floor and tosses in a few cocktails, you’ve got one helluva night to remember. The unbeatable dance party starts at 9 p.m. and runs until bar close.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Her reality show, Camp Wannakiki, is available on YouTube; auditions for Season Three are now underway. See the YouTube channel to learn more.