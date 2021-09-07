Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m not sure what’s wrong with me. I’m no longer interested in random hookups, anonymous sex or one-night stands. It’s weird because up until a few months ago, I was meeting up with guys regularly, had a great sex life and was active on hookup sites. But now, random sex doesn’t interest me anymore.

I’m not sure if this is a phase or something serious. Could it be a decrease in my sex drive or a drop in my testosterone or something? Seems weird to hit me so fast. Think I should see a doctor or something?Thanks,

“Juan” Night Stand

Dear Juan,

Welcome to adulthood, sugar! You don’t state your age, but it sounds like you’re becoming an adult who no longer puts emphasis on hitting the sheets with random hotties. I’m not slut shaming anyone. I’m just saying that you’re starting to realize there’s more out there than a no-strings-attached rendezvous with a piece of ass you met online...and that’s a good thing!

It means you’re growing. It means you’re finding other things in life that appeal to you more than sex. It might also mean you’re ready for love; ready for a serious relationship. Hooray for you!

I’m no doctor, so if you’re concerned that something might be wrong physically or emotionally, then hit up your doctor. If your lack of interest in sex is accompanied by erection issues, then for sure make an appointment with a healthcare provider.

Based on what you’re telling me, however, it sounds like you’re simply ready for a change. Hop off the hookup sites for a bit and take your life in a new direction.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 9—Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at BMO Harris Pavilion (200 N. Harbor Drive): Legendary rocker, LGBTQ+ icon and stellar entertainer, Joan Jett returns to Brew City with this 8 p.m. Summerfest concert. Head to the Summerfest grounds and get ready to rock by purchasing your $38 ticket at www.ticketmaster.com.

September 9—Divas de la Noche at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Mary turns up the heat every Thursday night with this Latinx drag show. Dine with the divas at 8 p.m. while sipping on $5 margaritas. You’ll also enjoy Mary’s infamous menu, specials on Corona and Modelo, and more. This show sells out fast, so claim your seat at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

September 10—Happy Hour at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Take in this popular bar’s cool yet casual beer garden before the temperature takes a nosedive. Between the great location, friendly bartenders and happy-hour drink specials (half off beer, wine and rail cocktails), Fluid is the perfect place to kick off the weekend. Don’t miss the fun every Friday at 5 p.m.

September 11—Out in the Park 2021 LGBTQ Diversity Night at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Pkwy, Gurnee, IL): One night per year, Great America closes to the public and opens at 7:30 p.m. to a limited number of ticket holders for a Pride night to remember. Round out this summer with short lines for rides, pop-up DJ booths, food and the sort of fun only an LGBTQ+ amusement park night can offer. You must have a ticket to enter, so get yours before they’re gone via www.gaysixflagschicago.com. September 11—Glam in the Gardens at The Paine Art Center (1410 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh): Join me for a night that’s sure to cap off your summer in style. This 5 p.m. fundraiser includes dinner, wine, cash bars, music and dancing as well as access to the center’s incredible gardens and the “Walk This Way” exhibit of historic shoes. Tickets start at $250, with discounts for tables. See www.thepaine.org for tickets reservations, and I’ll see you there.

September 14—"An Evening with Michael Bublé” Concert at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R Phillips Ave.): Don’t miss one of America’s favorite crooners when he makes his return to Cream City. I’m talking about the one and only Michael Bublé! Let the singer’s velvet voice entertain you with an 8 p.m. concert. See www.ticketmaster.com for seats that run $65 to $142.50.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.