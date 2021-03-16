Just the Tip!

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Feeling green with envy these days? Maybe you’re feeling green due to St. Paddy’s Day overindulgence. Perhaps you’re a pinch jealous of those getting the vaccine. Or, maybe you just need a break from what’s become a bizarre yet boring status quo, and you’re longing for a vacation with friends or family.

This year might not see the St. Patrick’s Day we’re accustomed to in Brew City, but there is an emerald light at the end of the tunnel. We’re on our way to normalcy, and I can’t wait!

While it sometimes seems as though everyone is being vaccinated but me, I never let that get me down. Why would I? The more people vaccinated, the closer we are to getting over this horrible ordeal. So every time you hear of someone getting their shot, yell, “Hip, hip, hooray!” It means we’re one tiny step closer to the finish line. While we might miss out on traditional St. Patrick’s Day fun this year, let’s all focus on staying healthy, and we’ll be partying together soon. Now, let’s read a message!

Dear Ruthie,

I recently went on a date with a great guy. He was good looking, funny, a great conversationalist and hospitable. I liked everything about him, until it came time for him to leave our server a tip. We had a nice dinner at a fancy restaurant. The food and service were outstanding, but my date tipped the server about 5% of the bill.

Do you think this is a red flag? I liked him, but this made me question his character as well as my desire to see him again.

What Do You Think?

Big Spender

Dear Spender,

As a gal who comes from a long line of lunch-counter servers and cocktail waitresses, it pains me to say this: Give the bastard another chance. (God! That was hard!)

Go out with him again to make sure this wasn’t an isolated case. After all, maybe the restaurant was slightly beyond his budget and the only way he could afford it was to cut back on the tip. Maybe you misunderstood how much he actually tipped. Perhaps you have an extremely different idea on what makes for good service. Give him another chance or two and try to learn what’s up going on with him.

If you’re the one paying, ask him how much he thinks you should tip. This will give you some insight into his tipping philosophy, helping you better understand him. If, in the end, he’s just a dick, dump him and find a guy who respects the frontline workers in our city.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 19—Bombshell Theatre Company’s Spotlight Artist Virtual Cabaret: Milwaukee’s newest theatre company kicks things off with this free 7 p.m. online concert. Ten local performers sing tunes from Chicago, Les Misérables, My Fair Lady and other showstoppers from the Great White.

March 19—“Poetry & Environmental Justice” Online Reading: The team Woodland Pattern Book Center offers up a free night of poetry that focuses on social importance. Enjoy readings by Dr. Craig Santos Perez, author of Habitat Threshold; Mona Lisa Saloy, author of Second Line Home; and Brian Teare, author of Doomstead Days during the 7 p.m. presentation.

March 19—Rendezvous at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Start the weekend party early when you hit up this 10 p.m. bash. Take advantage of all-you-can-drink passes...$14 rail drinks; $20 call; and $30 top-shelf cocktails. Go-go boys upstairs and karaoke downstairs make this a Thursday night for the books.

March 21—Voice Lab: Hosted by An Opera Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre, this online group is free and open to all singers looking to perfect their craft. Log on to try out new songs, get feedback on audition numbers and anything else you’d like in a safe space. All singers of all genres are encouraged to participate in this unique feedback-based workshop. See www.anoperatheatre.org for information on the 6 p.m. event.

March 23—Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (ZOOM) Board Meeting: Keep up to date with the plans of the city’s LGBT Community Center when you attend this cyber board meeting. Free and open to the public, the 6-7:30 p.m. meeting is a great way to learn about this important resource in our community. Email jwilcenski@mkelgbt.org to learn more and received the meeting link.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.