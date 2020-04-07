Lessons from a Life Coach

Dear Ruthie,

I’m thinking about hiring a life coach. I’ve read how good they can be for you, and Dr. Phil seems to like them, LOL. Most important, I think I could use one as I’m not happy with where my life Is headed. I always feel I’m behind where my peers are, my goals seem completely out of reach and seem almost ridiculous.

Some friends have told me that life coaches are “hogwash” and a waste of money, and others say I’d accomplish my goals with a psychologist or therapist that my insurance would pay for. What do you think? Do you think life coaches are smoke and mirrors or the real deal? What should I look for in a life coach if I go that route? Or am I being extra and just need to get over myself?

Hoping You Answer,

Dazed and Confused

Dear Daze-y,

You’re not being extra. Or, maybe I should say that if you are extra, this isn’t the reason. I believe life coaches can help you take steps necessary to ultimately reach your goals. That said, I’m not an expert in this area, so I reached out to someone who is!

Kerri Balliet is the founder of The Red Baron Group, Executive Business Coaching. In addition to helping develop effective leaders in Milwaukee companies, Balliet helps people achieve their highest potential. “We believe that everyone is a leader and has the potential to influence a positive outcome in their lives,” she says.

“Most of us are not operating at our full potential. Coaching can help you perform better,” Balliet continues. “Think about it in terms of sports. Would an Olympic athlete be able to perform at an elite level without the guidance, support and challenge of their coach? The answer is no. If you want to perform, or live, at a high, or elite, level working with a coach is the fastest way to narrow the performance gap.”

While this all sounds great, there are a few folks who believe life coaching is nothing more than the latest trend or some sort of new-age hippy-dippy therapy, but Balliet is quick to disagree. “We spend a lot of time focused on the external,” she says. “We spend money on our hair, clothing, jewelry, house, gym membership and vacations. We are hesitant, however, to spend money to invest in ourselves—or beings. Coaching is an investment in yourself.”

This leaves me to wonder if such an investment isn’t best left to a professional therapist. I asked Balliet how a person can tell whether a therapist or life coach makes the most sense.

“I like to think of it this way,” she explains, “therapists are highly trained and can be very effective at healing traumas so you can overcome past experiences. Coaching should be tied to specific outcomes such as, ‘I want to achieve this or that.’ Coaches work with you to understand how your past is connected to your future so you can understand what is holding you back from taking action that gets the results you want.”

In Wisconsin, life coaches can open shop without a license or formal training. There are, however, two governing bodies that offer various credentials. When looking for a coach, you might want to start by checking if your coach has been accredited. “Getting a referral is also a good way to find a coach,” adds Balliet. “Ask the coach to supply one or two names of people (you) can talk to about their coaching experience.”

Balliet reminds everyone that working with a life coach can be an extremely personal experience. “It's all about the connection,” she says. “You will be working with a coach for about 6 months, so finding someone you connect with is extremely important. Remember, when you hire a coach, you are making a commitment to work on yourself. The coach is the guide and will support, challenge and listen, but it is up to you to do the work.

“Investing in yourself is always a bit scary,” warns Balliet. “Wanting to play a bigger game in life means change, and change is always scary. Having a supportive environment to help you through the change is what will propel you forward, opening new and exciting opportunities and possibilities.”

Want to learn more about Kerri Balliet’s coaching philosophy or her coaching company? Email her at kerri@redbarongroup.com or visit www.redbarongroup.com.

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss her hilarious reality show on YouTube—“Camp Wannakiki,” on YouTube now.