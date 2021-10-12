Let’s Go Boo-Ling This Halloween

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

The pandemic had us all locked up during lock down for the past few Halloweens, but now the LGBTQ+ community is ready to get spooky and sashay into this special season like never before. From the October Pride celebration at the Summerfest grounds to costume contests at bars and clubs, Halloween fever is sweeping our community and the city overall.

One bash you don’t want to miss is the Spooktacular Costume Boo-ling Event on Saturday, October 23. Hosted by MilMaids (Milwaukee Madison Against AIDS) and MGSN (Milwaukee Gay Sports Network), this crazy and kooky (and dare I say “creepy?”) day of bowling keeps the emphasis on having a good time!

I talked to Debi Vance, co-director of MilMaids about the new tournament that has the city talking.

When asked why a Halloween-themed bowling event, Vance answered with a laugh. “Why not?” she said. “We’ve all been wearing masks for some time now. Costumes are fun, and there is a prize for best costume, but they certainly aren’t necessary.

“This all about fun, friendship, and food,” she adds. “We have some surprises in store, as well as a cash 50/50 drawing.”

Held at Classic Lanes (5404 W. Layton Ave.), the tournament follows 9-pin no-tap singles bowling. “If you get 9 pins, it’s a strike,” Vance explains. “It’s easy! You don’t even need a team. You can sign up as a single, twosome, threesome...you get the idea.” Best of all, a percentage of the proceeds go to help Holton Street Clinic, a cornerstone provider in the LGBTQ+ community.

Just the Boo-tiful Facts

What: Spooktacular Boo-ling Event

When: Saturday, Oct. 23

Where: Classic Lanes (5404 W. Layton Ave.)

Cost: $25 per person (includes bowling, shoe rental and food)

Registration starts at 11a.m. with bowling at noon. Email debivance3636@aol.com or Burney34@aol.com to register early (and guarantee your spot). Let’s tear up the lanes this year, Halloween-style! See you there!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 13—Opening Night Hamilton at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Considered one of the greatest musicals of this generation, “Hamilton” returns to Cream City. Through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway styles, the impressive production tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. A diverse cast, incredible staging and striking costumes round out the production which runs through October 24. Purchase tickets ($49 to $456) by stopping at www.marcuscenter.org.

October 15—"Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats” at the Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): If you love food, music, comedy and kooky experiments, Alton Brown has the perfect stage show for you! The celebrity chef and Food Network star rolls into Milwaukee with this 7:30 p.m. variety show. Swing by www.pabsttheater.org for tickets running $45.50 to $65.50.

October 15 & October 16—Gallery Night MKE at Historic Third Ward (525 E. Chicago St.): Celebrate fall with a day of leisurely visits to some of Milwaukee’s favorite galleries, restaurants and other delightful hot spots. See www.gallerynightmke.com for a list of participating venues (both in the Third Ward and throughout the city), as well as hours of participation, parking options and more.

October 20—Shakespeare Raw: Macbeth at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): Boozy Bard Productions is back with another tipsy tribute to one of Shakespeare’s best ... Macbeth. Not familiar with how it works? It’s simple! Combine Comedy Sports with the Bard and you have this nutty $10 show. Actors show up shortly before the 7:30 p.m. curtain time and draw names from a hat to see who they’ll play. After a few cocktails, they hit the stage and insanity ensues. Show up in a Halloween costume, and you’ll get $5 off the ticket price!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.