Little Green Monsters

It’s St. Patty’s Day in Milwaukee, and that means lots of drinking, eating, socializing and drinking. Yep...few cities know how to party like Brew City, and St. Patrick’s Day is certainly no exception. Check out my social calendar for green-beer madness as well as crazy concerts, social groups and out-of-town fun, (what happens at the Chicago leather contests stays at the Chicago leather contests). Until then, let’s get our green on with a recent reader message.

Dear Ruthie,

My friend recently broke up with her girlfriend. While helping her drown her sorrows over cocktails, I made the mistake of telling her how I never really cared for the woman because she was a slacker and that my friend could do better. Big mistake, because they got back together two weeks later.

Now I feel like a total a-hole, telling my friend how I disliked her girlfriend. Should I address the elephant in the room or just let it go?

Help a Girl Out, Loose Lips

Dear Loosie Goosey,

You got it doll face! The next time a friend breaks up with a lover, keep your lip zipped as you never know if that person is going to make his/her way back into your social circle. (Needless to say, this advice doesn’t pertain to issues concerning physical or emotional abuse.) Trust me on this, sugar. I’ve learned the hard way, telling too many friends to dump a chump, only for the chump to show up at the next potluck, bridge club or key party.

I’d try to move on and forget the conversation if possible. If the tension is just too much to handle, take your amiga aside and calmly explain that you’re there to support her in her decision, and contrary to what you may have said over cocktails that night, you just want your friend to be happy. Good luck, sistah!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

March 15: 50 & Better Drop In at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Make new friends, play a few games and have a super-duper day when you drop by the community center between 2-6 p.m. Mix and mingle with LGBTQ friends and allies who are 50 years old and older during this weekly event.

March 16 & 17: Illinois Leather Contests at Touché Chicago (6412 N. Clark St., Chicago): Grab your harness, pup wear, jock and/or chaps and head south for a weekend of dirty fun. The Illinois Leather Alliance hosts this weekend of themed contests, including Sir/Leather boy, Ms. Leather Pride and Bootblack. Visit illinoisleatheralliance.com for a list of events, applications and more.

March 17: St. Patty’s Day Bash at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Go green this St. Patrick’s Day with the team at Walker’s Point’s latest hot spot. Doors open at noon with daytime drink specials, shots and more. Grab the shuttle and visit nearby bars or stick around for DJ Chomper and DJ CMK who will keep the music flowing until bar close. Cheers!

March 17: Miss Gay Emerald City Wisconsin USofA Pageant at Napalese Lounge & Grille (1351 Cedar St., Green Bay): Milwaukee favorite Nova D’Vine hits Packer Town to host this 10:30 p.m. pageant. Specials guests, three contest categories and more make this a glamorous getaway for the Cream City community.

March 17: Dita Von’s Birthday Show at LVL (801 S. Second St.): The Transformation Showgirls strap on their party hats for this special 11 p.m. show, honoring birthday girl Dita Von. Check out the new LVL party palace (formally known as La Cage), enjoy 2-for-1 drinks starting at 10 p.m., then take in the extravaganza as I host the drag show to end all others. Dance the St. Patrick’s night away afterward; $8 cover at the door.

March 18: ‘Miranda Sings Live... Your Welcome’ at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The kooky YouTube sensation Miranda Sings (actress Colleen Ballinger), strides into Milwaukee with her nutty rants, dance moves and songs. From her “pretty” eyebrows and lipstick to her smile-inducing clothes, Miranda is one gal who knows how to love and appreciate herself. See why during the 8 p.m. show. Open to all ages, the concert does carry a PG-13 rating. Visit pabsttheater.org for tickets that start at $39.50.

March 20: Men’s Coming Out Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Having a hard time coming out? Need a few friends? Check out this regular 6-7:30 p.m. support group. Not sure this is the event for you? Call 414-292-3070 for more on the adults-only group.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester.