Mum’s the Word!

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I got married a year ago this month, and now he wants to move his elderly mother in due to her poor health. I love my mother-in-law, but it’s only been a year since we tied the knot. We’re still in the honeymoon phase, right? Gays have honeymoon phases too, right? Am I a bad person for not wanting my mother-in-law to live with us? What should I do?

Homecare Harry

Dear Harry,

Remember that a live-in mother-in-law equals a free maid. Make that old lady work off her rent by doing the laundry, cooking and cleaning, and you’ll be singing a different tune, sugar.

OK…let’s be serious. Express your concerns to your husband in a calm, rational matter. Come prepared with at least three other options for mom’s care. If none of them work, suck it up and let her move in with you. That said, agree to review the situation with your husband in six months. If things aren’t working by then, consider another option for her living situation.

Remember, as hard as this is for you, it’s likely harder for your husband. Best of all, your kindness means you’ll get to milk him for really great Christmas gifts for years to come!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Dec. 12—Milwaukee Chamber On Tap: Holiday Edition at Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.): Don’t be a scrooge! Come enjoy this holiday happy hour where you can mix and mingle with likeminded business owners. The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts the 5:30-7:30 p.m. bash that’s open to everyone 21 and older. Enjoy a cash bar and a bit of networking, yuletide style.

Dec. 12—‘All I Want for Christmas Is Attention’ at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.): “Drag Race” funny ladies Jinx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme visit Cream City for a 7:30 p.m. holiday show sure to give you the giggles. Part musical, part stand-up and all around fabulous, the sugar-and-spice duo promises to make your Christmas merry and bright. Find tickets at pabsttheater.org.

Dec. 13—Sylvia Nyxx’s Hallmark Holiday at DIX (739 S. First St.): “Camp Wannakiki” favorite Sylvia Nyxx hosts this holiday jam with help from gal pal (and Ru Paul honey) Jaymes Mansfield. Get ready to deck your halls at the 10 p.m. party with a DJ, dancing, drink specials, drag show and more festivities than you can shake a candy cane at.

Dec. 13-15—Customer Appreciation Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The guys at Harbor Room are cranking up the heat for this holiday party. Enjoy three nights of karaoke, a leather marketplace, free buffets and more. Stop in and check out the manly man fun!

Dec. 14—Whisker Bash VII at Falcon Bowl (801 E. Clarke St.): The Brew City Beard Alliance hosts this annual nod to beards, mustaches and more. The party starts at 7 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. registration call. Put your facial hair to the test in one of 10 categories, including the Santa Beard, Partial Beard and Kids Creative Beard (a $15 entrance fee is necessary to compete).

Dec. 14 and 15—Pfister Holiday Marketplace at the Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Visit the Pfister Hotel for dozens of vendors selling everything from pottery and jewelry to chocolates and pottery. Don’t miss the 15 guest rooms transformed into pop-up shops during the 10 a.m.-5 p.m. shop-a-thon. What a great way to cross a few names off your Xmas list!

Dec. 14 and 15—‘Searching for the Light’ Holiday Concert at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.): The City of Festivals Men’s Chorus hosts two heartwarming concerts, taking place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Sometimes touching, sometimes funny but always memorable, these concerts are a must for anyone looking to make the most of the holidays. Swing by cityoffestivalsmenschorus.org for your $15 tickets (they’re $20 at the door).

Dec. 15—Holiday Extravaganza at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): You can’t beat a holiday sing-along, particularly when it’s paired with a few frosty beverages. Join the gang at Fluid for a few merry morsels while Karen Valentine and “Just Gino” hit the (key)boards. Be there at 5 p.m. to nab a good seat.

Dec. 18—‘The Great Scrooge Disaster’ Opening Night at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): What happens when a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol goes terribly wrong? You get this laugh-out-loud play-within-a-play at Off the Wall Theatre! Hilarious takes on holiday songs, merry mayhem and a bit of tongue-in-cheek fun make this one holiday season show you’ll be talking about for years. Written and directed by the legendary Dale Gutzman, this wonderfully original show must be seen to be believed. Nab your tickets at offthewallmke.com, but hurry—the show closes on New Year’s Eve!

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.