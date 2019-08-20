No Age Limit on Pride

Dear Ruthie,

My grandma came out recently, and I’m freaking the fuck out. My grandmother and I have always been close, so this news is just really upsetting me. I like to think of myself as a liberal college student, but maybe I’m not as far on the left as I thought I was. What should I do?

Thanks,Super-Scared Sara

Dear Sara,

Step One: Stop freaking the fuck out.

Step Two: Repeat step one.

Believe it or not, grandmas have sexual orientations and... hold your breath... they have sex. Your granny is no exception. You don’t mention a grandpa or a husband in your grandma’s life, and you also don’t state whether or not granny has a female love. That said, I’m going to assume she’s a single gal, looking to dip her toe in the lady pond.

Support her! Your grandma has obviously been hiding and denying her true self for quite some time, so celebrate her coming out. Encourage her to be who she was meant to be and embrace this opportunity to show her your love and support. After all, your grandmother surely has been supporting you and your endeavors for many years. Now, it’s your turn to return the favor. Let grandma know you’re proud of her and that you love her just as much as you ever have.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Aug. 21—Screening of ‘A League of Their Own’ at Avalon Atmospheric Theater (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): The teams at Milwaukee Record and Lakefront Brewery team up for a screening of this sports comedy that quickly became an icon for the LGBTQ community. If you’ve haven’t seen this baseball-themed movie on the big screen, now is your chance! Directed by the late, great Penny Marshall and starring Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, the hilariously touching film about friendship and teamwork involves a $5 ticket. Batter up and celebrate Hump Day!

Aug. 22—Coffee Connection at MalamaDoe Coworking Community for Women (4465 N. Oakland Ave., Suite 201): Make a connection with likeminded business owners and professionals, new friends and old faces when you swing by this 8-9 a.m. caffeinated happy hour. Grab a free cup of coffee on your way to work and show your support for local businesses and the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce overall.

Aug. 22—Margarita Fest at The Ivy House (906 S. Barclay St.): The incorrigible team at Shepherd Express hosts this third-annual salute to an all-time classic beverage. Get your margarita on from 5-9 p.m., where you’ll sample the city’s top margs (is that a thing? “Margs?”). Then, you can vote for your favorites! Stop by shepherdtickets.com and nab your passes today!

Aug. 24—Miss Club Wisconsin Pageant at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): One of the hottest, most exciting pageants is back on the boards! Get ready to be wowed as contestants from across the state show why they deserve the crown. The 8 p.m. competition includes a $5 door charge, but see the “Miss Club Wisconsin” Facebook page for information and prices on table reservations.

Aug. 25—Divas Sunday Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Swing by one of the city’s favorite burger spots for their weekly all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas and two great drag shows (hosted by me!). Yep, this brunch has become so popular there are now two shows—11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; doors open at 10. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations, and I’ll see you there!

Aug. 25—Sunday Funday on Brady Street (at various locations on Brady Street): Join the fun at this noon street fest that offers music, art, farmers market, cocktails, shopping and much more. The family friendly fun ends at 4 p.m., so make an early afternoon of it.

Aug. 25—Miss Gay Wisconsin America at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): It’s baaaack! The Miss Gay Wisconsin America pageant started in 1972, and after a bit of a break, the pageant returns to the city! Winners will compete with the cream-of-the-crop entertainers from across the country, so dairy state girls are sure to show up and show out! Nab your $10 ticket at gaywisamerica.bpt.me, and don’t forget to call Hamburger Mary’s at 414-488-2555 to hold your table, too!

Aug. 28—Art Tour at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): If you haven’t checked out the new Saint Kate hotel in Downtown Milwaukee, this 45-minute art tour is a great way to do it! Meet your docent at the horse sculpture in the lobby at 10 a.m. for a lovely walking tour of the incredible pieces on display. Only 15 guests are allowed on the tour at a time (first come, first served), and those lucky folks will also receive a $5 coupon redeemable at any of the hotel’s food or beverage spots.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Watch, like, subscribe and share her reality show, “Camp Wannakiki, Season Two,” on YouTube today!