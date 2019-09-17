September Soiree for Everyone

The gods of good times have certainly shined down on Milwaukee this week! Just look at my social calendar below, and you’ll see what I mean. From my monthly brunch bunch to a Bay View bash, the week is packed with fun-loving festivities. Open your calendar and pencil in a few plans; just be sure to say “hi” if we bump into each other, sugar.

There are so many happenings this week, in fact, that I’m going to skip this week’s advice letter to make room for the city’s many soirees. I’ll be back next week, however, with a little advice for a guy with a teeny (weenie) problem. Until then, party on, Milwaukee!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Sept. 18—Lecture by Richard Wagner, author of ‘We’ve Been Here All Along,’ at UW-Milwaukee Golda Meir Library (2311 E. Hartford Ave.): Join Richard Wagner for a free reading and discussion of the early history of Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community. The 7 p.m. talk includes an exhibit of some of the source materials for Wagner’s book, We’ve Been Here All Along, as well as copies of the book for sale.

Sept. 19—Women Exploring Options in Love Workshop at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): If you’re a woman who has been involved with a man but who also experiences sexual feelings toward women, this monthly support group might be of help. Send an e-mail to nzanoni@mkelgbt.org for more information about the free 7-8:30 p.m. ongoing workshop.

Sept. 19—Ladies Night: Around the World in Downtown Menomonee Falls (various locations around N88 W16712 Appleton Ave.): Grab your gal pals and get ready for a 4-8 p.m. evening of shopping, dining and fun (and maybe just a pinch of drinking, too). More than 20 shops and restaurants open their doors to feature freebies and specials for the night. Grab a “passport” and visit each participating vendor for a chance at the big raffle prize.

Sept. 20—T-Rex at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): The infamous T-Rex takes a break from Chicago to breeze into Milwaukee with his must-see variety show featuring talent from across the Midwest. The insanity starts at 10 p.m. with the show kicking off at 11 p.m. Don’t miss seeing the Windy City queen doing what she does best while enjoying drink specials, shots, dancing and more.

Sept. 21—Bay View Bash (between Potter and Clement avenues on Kinnickinnic Avenue): One of the city’s favorite street fests is back for another round of craziness. The Bay View Bash has been an end-of-summer highlight for thousands of folks since 2004, and this edition will surely be no exception. Enjoy dozens of vendors, cash bars, food stations, beer stands, stages of live entertainment, shopping and so many other must-see highlights. Enjoy the bash at 11 a.m. with your family and little ones or get ready to get wild later in the night, since the party lasts until 10 p.m.

Sept. 21—OctoBEAR Fest at Woof’s (114 King St., Madison): Usher in fall when you head to Madison’s favorite leather bar for a fun, furry night. A polka band, German food, Oktoberfest beer, DJ and dozens of hot bears make this 4-10 p.m. party one for the books.

Sept. 21—Mr. and Miss Trans Pageant in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): Celebrate the successes of this incredible community with a night to remember. Take in the red-carpet fun at 5 p.m., with the main event starting at 6 p.m. This evening of glamour, good times and more can be yours for $23; visit marcuscenter.org for tickets and more information.

Sept. 22—Ruthie’s Brunch Bunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Belly up to the all-you-can-eat buffet during this popular drag bunch! Doors open at 10 a.m., with the Brunchettes and me hitting the stage with two fast, funny, family friendly shows (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.). Come for one or stay for both, but order up some bottomless mimosas for a heck of a Sunday Funday! Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

Sept. 22—‘Rachael Bloom Live’ at the Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Everyone’s favorite crazy ex-girlfriend brings her Golden Globe-winning voice to Brew Town for a smile-fetching concert of her show’s best songs (and others, I’m sure). Not only can this funny lady sing, but Rachael Bloom’s hilarious tunes promise to keep you in a good mood all week long. If you loved her TV show, “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” you know exactly what I’m talking about. Nab your seat to the 8 p.m. show at pabsttheater.org (tickets start at $29.50).

Sept. 25—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and Showcase at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): You’re invited to honor the 2019 business award winners and celebrate the great things on the horizon for the city’s LGBTQ community. The free 5:30-7:30 p.m. night includes resources from local companies and the chance to meet likeminded business owners. What a great way to break up the work week!

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Watch, like, subscribe to and share her reality show, “Camp Wannakiki Season 2,” on YouTube today!