Set Up or Send Off?

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve never been into Valentine’s Day. It’s just not my thing. It’s not because I’m a lesbian. It’s not because I’m too butch to enjoy flowers and chocolates and things. It’s because I just don’t like it. I don’t care what anyone says, it’ll always be a money-making holiday manufactured by companies to move product after the holiday season.

Anyway, my friends are trying to set me up with a woman they say is perfect for me. They’re pretty much forcing me to attend this weekend they’ve planned out of town that’s going to be totally expensive, will require me to use up a vacation day and is going to be super awkward, as I’ll be paired with this woman, a total stranger. Stupid, right?

Now they’re making feel like they’re going to kick me out of our group of friends if I don’t accept this invite and attend this lame weekend. I don’t want to cause trouble with my friends, but I also don’t want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a stranger during an expensive, extended weekend. How can I keep everyone happy, including myself?

Keep Up the Good Work, J.W.

Dear J.,

If your gal pals are going to ditch you for refusing to take part in their weekend plans, then they likely weren’t great friends to begin with. Keep that in mind as you consider your options. That said, Valentine’s Day is a few weeks away. Why not meet the lady your friends are setting you up with before the trip? You may find cupid’s arrow firmly planted in your tush, and a weekend away with this new woman may be the best thing that ever happened to you.

If not, tell your friends, “Thanks, but no thanks,” and let the chips fall where they may. Let the ladies enjoy their weekend and spend the time as you see fit. For instance, you could make it a “Galentines” party and spend it with me at Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel. On Valentine’s Day, I’ll be hosting a great night of food, cocktails, shows and more. Join us by visiting the events area of saintkatearts.com. Maybe I’ll see you there!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Jan. 23—Love is Love: An LGBT and Allies Wedding Showcase at Hilton Milwaukee City Center (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Getting ready to walk down the aisle? Then don’t miss this nuptial nirvana. The celebratory showcase features 40 vendors displaying their wedding wares in addition to cocktails, raffles and music. Hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the 5-8 p.m. showcase is free and open to the public.

Jan. 23—‘Shade’ at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Billed as a “POC entertainment revue,” this traveling show promises to shed new light on a talented group of entertainers “made up of many different shades.” Hosted by Tomi Bordeaux and featuring a stellar lineup of the city’s finest entertainers, it’s one 10:30 p.m. drag show you don’t want to miss.

Jan. 25—Anything-But-Clothes Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Part of the bar’s Red-Light theme nights, this 8 p.m. evening is open to men only who wish to party in their underwear. Put on your best skivvies and romp with the boys of Harbor Room.

Jan. 26—Milwaukee Coffee & Donut Fest at Turner Hall (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Yes! You read that correctly! Coffee... and... donut... fest! Sample the best bakery (i.e. donuts) the city offers and enjoy a few cups of joe to wash ’em down. Tickets start at $10, with 10 a.m.-2 p.m. access to the delicious delights the vendors have to offer. Stop by coffeeanddonutfest.com for tickets and more. Mmmm... donuts.

Jan. 28—‘Tribute to Pop Divas’ at the Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): Enjoy a little bit of Las Vegas when you hit up the theater at the Potawatomi Casino. That’s where you’ll find this impressive lineup of celebrity impersonators saluting some of our favorite modern divas. Where else can you catch the likes of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and Katy Perry all on the same stage? (Well, sort of.) The lively musical revue runs through Saturday, Feb. 1, with tickets costing $35. Sashay over to paysbig.com for tickets and more.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Enjoy her campy reality show, Camp Wannakiki, Season Two, on YouTube now.