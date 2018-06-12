Shake the Shade

Dear Ruthie,

A young man I volunteer with, let’s call him Ryan, seems like a sweet guy, but when he recently overheard me say that I don’t care for the music of Childish Gambino, he started throwing me subtle shade, like he thinks I’m a Nazi because my musical tastes run more toward old English folk than hip-hop. I see Ryan regularly, and it’s bumming me out. I don’t know the guy at all, and he knows nothing about me. Is there any way to not-awkwardly handle this situation?

Thanks,

Don’t Judge Me

Dear Judge & Jury,

Take a chill pill, sweetie. Take comfort in the idea that if this is the worst thing going on in your life, you’re living on easy street, darlin’! Think about it—if a bit of shade from some kid you volunteer with once in a while is a source of stress for you, life is pretty gosh-darn great, isn’t it?

But, if you just can’t make it through the day without a friendly smile from “Ryan,” than simply pull him aside and ask if everything is OK between the two of you. No need to get into specifics or rehash musical tastes; a simple “Is everything alright between us?” should suffice.

If the dude still tosses shade your way, fuck him. Seriously. Who cares? You’re volunteering with the bugger, not marrying him. (Right? You’re not harboring some underlying feelings for “Ryan,” are you? If so, that’s a different situation, honey.)

If he remains a snob, I suggest you move on, have fun and get the most out of your volunteering experience, honey pie.

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

June 14: Woof: Exploring Body Image Disorders in the LGBTQ+ Community at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Participate in a lively discussion about self-esteem issues, depression and cultural pressures related to body issues. Best of all, the seminar is free and open to all over the age of 18. Just be sure to RSVP for the 6-8 p.m. lecture via imcphee@aloriahealth.org.

June 15-17: Lakefront Festival of Art at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): The city’s biggest, baddest, most kick-ass art fest hits the lakefront once again. Enjoy three days that put a spotlight on more than 170 artists, food and drink vendors, and entertainers—all celebrating a love of the arts. Visit lfoa.mam.org for a schedule of events. Tickets run from $10 to $25.

June 16: Untitled Productions at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): There’s always a great time to be had at This Is It, and this 5-8 p.m. bash proves no exception! Swing by as I host a fundraiser for the new theater group Untitled Productions. Raffles, theatrical performances and more make this a change-of-pace happy hour that’ll kick your Saturday off with aplomb. (That’s fancy talk for “fancy, cool and fun.”)

June 16: Hyde Park MKE Fashion Show at West Elm (342 N. Water St.): Last year this incredible runway even sold out, so be sure to nab your (free) ticket today. Claim your spot at the posh 8 p.m. show via eventbrite.com. Supermodel, work!

June 16: We Love the ’80s Dance Party at The Crimson Club (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.): Who doesn’t love pop music, neon and big hair? No one! That’s who! She-bop the night away during this 9 p.m. nod to the most colorful decade of all time.

June 16: ‘Rocky Horror Batman Show’ at Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): Like The Rocky Horror Picture Show? Into Batman, Gotham City and all things comic book? Then grab your tights, heels and pearls and get ready for this must-see mash-up where Rocky and Batman collide. Tickets to the midnight showing are $10. Let’s do the Bat-Warp, again?

June 18: The Politics of the LGBT Community at ATU Local 998 (734 N. 26th St.): The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County hosts this lively discussion on issues facing the local and national LGBT communities. Featuring expert panelists that represent the spectrum of LGBTQ life, the 6-8 p.m. event is free and open to all.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.