Summer in the (Cream) City

Summer is in full bloom in Milwaukee, and I hope you’ve had a chance to take a great, big, juicy bite out of it. With Covid restrictions pretty loose, happy smiling faces are popping up all over town, taking in the incredible music, art, food and fun this city has to offer.

Not sure what to do this week? Check out my social calendar below for some ideas and come back every week for an updated list of events. You’ll also find new advice from me each week right here. Speaking of which, my inbox has been packed, so I thought I’d air it out a little by posting this email from a local guy trying to balance his weight and his sex life.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a big guy—obese as my doctor says. Bear guys are so hot now that I can pretty much get laid whenever I want. My doctor wants me to lose weight; he says my weight is getting serious. I’m afraid that losing weight is going to screw up the great sex I’ve been enjoying lately. How can I balance the two?

Thanks,

Billy the Bear

Dear Beary,

I love a good bear, but you know what I love even more? One that’s alive. Ya gotta take your health seriously, sugar! If your doc is getting worried about your health, you should be as well. Dropping pounds doesn’t mean dropping your libido. In fact, you might enjoy sex even more if you’re a few pounds lighter. Hell if you’re this popular now, that’s not likely to change if the numbers on the scale drop.

If you like your bulkier look, hit the gym and add start replacing fat with muscle, but regardless, follow your doctor’s orders and make your health a priority.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 30—“Camp Wannakiki” Viewing Party at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): My drag reality show “Camp Wannakiki” is back for a third season! Come watch the current episode a day early, while you mingle with the Sugarbaker Twins and I, enjoy the bar’s special Old Fashioneds, laugh, make new friends and more. The show airs hits airs at 8 p.m. but come early and order an appetizer or two.

June 30—18+ Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Wednesday nights belong to the kids during this 18-and-older night at this hot spots. Grab your ID (college IDs don’t count), and $10 for your cover charge and party the night away. Doors open at 8 p.m. with one of the bar’s legendary drag shows at 10:30 p.m.

July 1—Wienermobile at Gazebo Park (5680 Broad St., Greendale): Everyone loves a big wiener! No, no, no! Get your mind out of the gutter! I’m talking about the one and one Wienermobile from Oscar Meyer. Check out this bit of Americana as it rides into downtown Greendale from 3 to 9 p.m.

July 1—“RuPaul All Stars” Viewing Party at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): My gal pal Camila Sodi hosts a 7 p.m. salute to the best Ru has to offer! Enjoy 2-4-1 cocktails, a drag show, drink specials and more as you take in the current episode.

July 1—Country Night at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The city’s largest LGBTQ+ dance club goes country every Thursday. Grab your tight jeans and shit-kickers and strut your stuff country style at 10 p.m. The 11 p.m. western drag show is sure to mix up your work week.

July 2—Living in Oblivion ‘80s Video Dance Party at X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave.): For many, the 80s served up the best in pop, rap, alternative and new wave music. Celebrate the sounds of this carefree decade with a 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. bash on the southside of town.

July 3—Virtual Family Coffee via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Enjoy a cup of joe from the comfort of home with the Community Center’s 50+ Older Adult Program. There’s nothing like making new friends (and reconnecting with old buddies) over coffee, so log on to this 10 a.m. virtual social club. See www.meet.google.com/npd-teyw-ydk to join the conversation.

