The Trials and Tribulations of a Third Wheel

Dear Ruthie,

I’m good friends with a couple, but lately one of the two has made me uncomfortable. I catch him giving me a weird stare all the time, and when his partner walks away to get a drink or use the restroom, this particular guy touches my waist, squeezes my arm or even brushes his hand across my ass. He hasn’t said anything overtly sexual, but he tells me how great I look every time we all go out together.

I don’t feel particularly closer to either of them, but I get the feeling this one wants to fool around with me behind his partner’s back. I’m not into that. I enjoy this friendship, but I don’t want to be a source of stress between them. What would you do in this situation?

Thanks,

Misguided Mike

Dear Mike,

What would I do in this situation? First, I’d be shocked someone was touching my ass at my age. Next, I’d knock him to the ground so hard that he’d starve before he’d stop rolling...but that’s just me.

You could walk away and just leave the situation altogether, but if you’d like to try to make the friendship work then you need to say something. The next time he tries any of this, let him know that his actions make you uncomfortable and that you’d appreciate it if he no longer did those things. If he continues, I’d suggest ending the friendship with this couple. If they ask why you’re avoiding them, tell them the truth and move on with your life, honey.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 27—“Raise a Glass” Online Fundraiser for Renaissance Theaterworks: The team at Renaissance is playing it safe by hosting their annual fundraiser online. Learn about the exciting new home for the company and help honor those making a difference in the local theater scene. The virtual party ($60) runs 5:45 to 7 p.m., with an in-person, outdoor after party ($25) at Ivy House. See www.r-t-w.ejoinme.org/RaiseAGlass/tickets to learn more and register for the big event.

May 29—Drag Brunch at Garage (1709 N. Arlington Place): Local superstar Melee McQueen emcees a noon show during this 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch. Featuring some of the city’s top drag entertainers, the party includes bottomless mimosas for $20, Bloody Mary specials, prizes and giveaways, and so much more! Let’s brunch, baby!

May 29—Falls Memorial Fest at Downtown Menomonee Falls (Main St. and Appleton Ave.): Ring in the long weekend with this outdoor bash. The day starts with a 5K run at 8 a.m., followed by a salute to our veterans, live music (on several stages), a marketplace, food and so much more. Free and open to all, the fest wraps up at 9 p.m. For a full rundown of events and acts, swing by www.menomoneefallsdowntown.com.

May 29—“Beware the Horrogasmo” Show at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Bummed you couldn’t get tickets to This Is Its Trixie Mattel/Katya meet and greet (May 30)? Don’t fret! Simply check out this spooky spectacular instead. Aubrey Del Mar hosts this drag show that puts the emphasis on all things eerie for a scary Saturday night. The cast of “Dragula” doesn’t have anything on these creepy queens, so join the devilish good time at 9:30 p.m.

May 30—Drag Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for Sunday Funday! I host two seatings of silly, family-friendly fun during this drag-a-licious brunch. Join my guests and me for the noon show or make it a Sunday Funday with our 2 p.m. offering. After the show, join me and the queens for a cocktail at Mary’s rooftop bar. Just be sure to make a reservation first at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke. Let’s eat, drink and be Mary all day long, honey!

June 2—Virtual LGBTQIA+ Youth Support Group: Pride month is here and the staff at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center wants to make this community the best it can be. This online endeavor is a perfect example of how the Community Center is doing just that! The weekly online peer support group is free to all LGBTQIA+ youth looking for a safe place to discuss things openly. Join the 4-5:30 p.m. meeting via www.meet.google.com/bjf-bhen-qdc.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.