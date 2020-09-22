It’s hard to believe that fall has arrived in Cream City. After one of the oddest summers in decades (to say the least), the city is packing it up and saying adios to the big orange ball of gas over our heads. (And, no, I’m not talking about the President.) Time for the sun to step back, allowing fall winds to take its place.

Normally, I’d say I’m fine with summer’s end, but this year? Not so much. I’ve been spending so much damn time in my trailer, that the thought of cold weather rolling in makes me feel a bit...well...pissed. I mean, c’mon! This summer sucked, and I think we should get a redo! I follo as wed pandemic rules, played by Auntie Covid’s guidelines, and now any outdoor fun is about to come to an end, too. I’m ticked off, but that’s OK. Truly

This pandemic has been a major hardship on everyone, and it’s OK to be upset. It’s OK to be mad at what a sucky summer this has been...all because of a virus no one could control. Go ahead! Feel upset. Feel angry. Feel sad or scared or depressed or worried; then, take a breath and get ready to tackle this new challenge.

What will life in the pandemic look like this fall? We’ll find out together. We’ll deal with it and, most important, we’ll succeed. We’ll get through it together—together as a community, as a city, as a state and as country. We’ll succeed as Americans. We’ll beat this thing as our patriotic duty to look out and care for one another.

We’ll find our way through the months ahead steered by the joy of helping one another and the satisfaction that occurs when we give the best of ourselves to those in need. We’ll get through it with our family and with our friends, and with the unconditional love of our pets as well as everyone and everything we hold dear. We’ll get through it with our neighbors, our neighborhoods and the teams behind the local businesses we’ve come to think of as family.

Our steadfast determination to overcome this pandemic must not be detoured. This fall, we’ll remain focused on doing what we must to succeed. We’ll prevail over the coming months guided by the deep-rooted belief that better days are ahead, and that summer’s sun will shine on our healthy, carefree faces once again. We’ll succeed with care for ourselves and one another, hope for the future and love. Oh...and alcohol. Lots and lots of alcohol.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 24—Dining with the Divas: Rooftop Edition at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): If you haven’t been to the incredible rooftop at Hamburger Mary’s, Thursdays are a great day to check it out. Take advantage of the full outdoor bar, complete menu and comfortable seating while you enjoy the outdoor 7 p.m. drag show. Kooky, crazy fun that also takes your safety seriously (masks and social distancing between parties required).

September 25—Plant-Based Junk Food in Milwaukee at Indeed Brewing (530 S. Second St.): Vegans rejoice! Vulture Food is coming from Los Angeles to give Brew City a taste of what the West Coast craves...vegan-based comfort food! Stop by from 4 to 8 p.m. for a lip-smacking meal of eye-opening appeal. All orders are made to-go, and you must pay with a credit card or exact change. Talk to the onsite staff regarding food allergies or dietary concerns.

September 26—"Transitioning in the Early Days” Webinar (Hosted by FORGE): Advocate, historian and speaker Lynn Genevieve Alcorn hosts this discussion as one of the pioneering clients of the Stanford Gender Clinic. Come with your questions about what it was like to transition “back in the day” or simply listen and learn...and laugh! The free webinar runs noon to 1 p.m. Log onto the Zoom meeting via https://forge-forward.zoom.us/j/98205046995, or call in at 301-715-8592; Webinar ID 982 0504 6995.

September 28—Monday Movie Matinee at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): It’s always a good time at this Cathedral Square hot spot, and Mondays are no exception! Stop by for a free 5:30 p.m. movie (usually an LGBTQ favorite) while sipping on 2-for-1 beverages.

September 29—Virtual “Chamber on Tap” (Hosted by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce): Miss playing pub trivia? Now you don’t have to! Log on for some fun from the comfort of you own home with this 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. free game. Enjoy networking, prizes and more when you join the Zoom get-together. See the events area of www.wislgbtchamber.com for the link.

September 29—“Sex, Sex Work, and Covid-19” Webinar (Hosted by FORGE): Sexual encounters can be complicated enough, let alone in the age of a pandemic. Dr. Andrew Petroll hosts this discussion on increasing both safety and empowerment where sexual relations and Covid are concerned, paying particular emphasis on the trans community. Join the free Zoom meeting at https://forge-forward.zoom.us/j/99397850211.

