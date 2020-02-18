Twinks Ahoy!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m an older gay man who recently found himself single. This is all new to me, Ruthie, but my main question is this: All these young twinks are approaching me at bars because daddies are hot now, but how young is too young? I mean, some of these guys are in their early 20s! Is that too young for an old guy like me? I’m coming up on retirement, for Christ’s sake!

Thanks,

Grateful Old Geezer

Dear Grateful,

The answer to your question depends on what you’re looking for, honey. You want a night of fun? Take one of those twinks up on his offer at bar close and knock boots all night long. You looking for your next husband? Stick to people within 10 years of your age. (That’s 10 years older or 10 years younger.) This recommended age gap means you’ll have plenty in common without having to explain every pop-culture reference that comes up in conversation. Floating around someplace between Mr. Right and Mr. Right Now? Keep this little 10-year rule in mind, but don’t cement your wiener to it. Instead, use it to explore what works for you age-wise when it comes to long-term loving. Good luck, sugar-booger!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Feb. 19—Drag Queen Bingo to Save Kitties at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Save the pussies! Milwaukee’s original drag bingo partners with Urban Cat Coalition to raise money for the city’s four-legged friends. This night of free bingo involves more than $1,000 worth of prizes, bawdy drag queens, frosty drinks and juicy burgers. Come on down for a 7:30 p.m. night of fun and see why this ain’t your granny’s bingo!

Feb. 21—Rainbow Gala Masqueerade at Tripoli Shrine Center (3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): It’s Mardi Gras... let’s party! Join me during this incredible, 6 p.m. to midnight fundraiser for B.A.H. Angels Against Bullying, Red Fez and Courage MKE. Your $85 ticket gets you an open bar, a complete dinner, appetizers, a dessert buffet, dancing and more! Let your pride shine during the $500 costume contest as well. See event page “Rainbow Gala Masqueerade” on Facebook for tickets, as well as passes to the dance party. Enter code “Ruthie” for a discount. See you there... at the open bar!

Feb. 21—Our Voice Milwaukee: ‘Broadway Our Way: A Musical Theater Cabaret’ at Second Time Around Realty (3121 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Formerly known as City of Festivals Men’s Chorus, this delightful group of gay men and their allies promise a 6 p.m. concert that sheds The Great White Way in a whole new light. Hosted by Karen Valentine, the evening includes light finger food and plenty of hearty laughs. Get your $25 ticket at cityoffestivalsmenschorus.org.

Feb. 21—Dripping in Melanin: ‘Noir Amour’ at Walker’s Point Music Hall (538 W. National Ave.): This sensational production company is offering an all-new night of excitement. Spotlighting the city’s most-celebrated African American entertainers, businesses and supporters, this 10 p.m. variety show includes raffles and what’s billed as “sexy games.” Check it out!

Feb. 22—UW-Milwaukee Annual Drag Show at Miller High Life Theatre (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): It’s back! The “UWM Drag Show” has grown larger and more popular every year. See why when you hit up the 7 p.m. event. Open to the public, a $5 donation is recommended. Bring your singles for tipping and your shoes for dancing because this is one show that’s truly a party. The main stage show starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

February 22—Depeche Mode vs. Duran Duran at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Two kingpins of the ’80s spar off during this 9 p.m. dance party. If you haven’t been to Mad Planet in a while, this evening of music is a great way to return and kick it all night long.

February 23—Eddie’s Annual Birthday Bash at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Eddie, co-owner of Harbor Room, is having a B-day bash, and you’re invited! Stop by the bar between 2-11 p.m. for savory snacks, good friends and free beer (while it lasts). Happy birthday, Eddie!

February 23—‘The Titties’ Award Show at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Think you have The Best Beard at This Is It? Are you the friendliest customer out of their cast of regulars? Find out which patrons win the awards (could it be you?) as the staff of this popular watering hole honors guests, drag performers and others. Alex Corona hosts the 7 p.m. evening, which includes drink specials, drag performances and more.

February 25—Coffee Connection at YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee (161 W. Wisconsin Ave.): It’s that time again... time to make some new connections via an early-morning coffee clutch. Swing by, grab a cup of joe (from 8-9 a.m.) and meet the crew behind Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce, as well as other like-minded business owners, professionals and community supporters.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Now in its second season, her reality show, Camp Wannakiki, is available on YouTube.