Continuing Saga of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ Struggle with Racism

I recently watched the movie Green Book with a friend who is black. Despite his inner-city roots, we’ve never discussed racism as such. But when the film reached the scene of the breaking point confrontation between the black musician and his white audience, my friend, now thoroughly fixated, began to encourage the musician out loud, “yeah, that’s right… tell ’em.” It was painfully obvious he had experienced his share of the racism depicted in the film.

I’ve written about the subject before. In a city deemed the most segregated in the country, it’s an unfortunate yet natural reality that the same racial divide exists within Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community. And, while symbolic efforts to change the status quo—like adding the black and brown stripes to the rainbow color crosswalk at Cathedral Square—are welcomed, a real solution remains elusive.

So, last week, it was not surprising when social media lit up with accusations of racism against the city’s LGBTQ dance club and drag show venue, LaCage Niteclub. Leading the charge was Broderick “Montell Infiniti Ross” Pearson, 42, a local HIV/AIDS awareness activist and a well-known and respected performer and promoter in the national drag and pageant scene. According to Pearson, club staff member Tommy Franecki was fired for booking Pearson and his black drag show, “Shade.” A recording of the club owner speaking with the staff member included a racially charged reference to Pearson, the show and the audience it drew.

Pearson’s social media announcement ignited a fire storm. Apparently, for many, it was anything but news, and this latest incident allowed them to add their own grievances as evidence of the club’s attitude towards people of color (POC).

Accusation and Denial

LaCage responded with a statement of denial, claiming it supports the entire LGBTQ community and condemns racism and homophobia. It also claimed the recorded conversation had been misrepresented. The unwanted guests, it explained, were not POC per se but rather loiterers who didn’t spend money and harassed other patrons. Pearson’s show, apparently, attracted those people.

The affair appeared to be mired in accusation and denial. But then, having heard the recording, a third-party statement from the nonprofit organization Diverse & Resilient confirmed the “blatantly racist” comment directed at Pearson and LGBTQ people of color. Then, various local TV news outlets aired the recording during segments covering the story. It was damning. Many, including the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County, voiced their support. Meanwhile, calls for a boycott ensued and, Saturday night, a protest took place outside the premises with dozens demanding that the owner “go.”

Still, to be fair, there could be a degree of honesty in the club owner’s belief that he doesn’t discriminate. The “those people” defense could, in fact, refer to bar-goers who don’t buy drinks and may be potential troublemakers. But here, they just happen to be people of color. One has to wonder how many cute young white boys at LaCage can’t afford pricey cocktails but whose presence is indulged, perhaps even welcomed, as part of the club’s ambiance.

Passive racism is still racism. It’s insidious and has no place in our LGBTQ community. Thank you, Broderick “Montell Infiniti Ross” Pearson for calling it out.