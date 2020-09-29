Jessica Paige Katzenmeyer’s Historic Run for State Assembly

Courtesy of Jessica Paige Katzenmeyer

In this era of unprecedented political moments, we may be about to experience yet another. Democrat Jessica Paige Katzenmeyer, in her first run for political office, is facing long-term Republican incumbent Joe Sanfilippo in a contest for the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 15th District seat. Should she win, she would make history as the State’s first transgender legislator.

That her opponent has held the office since 2012 does not deter her. Neither does the reality of the 15th District’s traditionally Republican tilt. In fact, she is upbeat about her chances. “It’s a toss-up race according to data from the caucus. I am within striking distance. The 15th is a purple district. West Allis is urban and blue; New Berlin is red but becoming bluer,” Katzenmeyer explains. She also points out the growing anti-Trump sentiment among Republicans and the District’s shifting, Democratic leaning demographic. Her advantage also lies in her contest taking place during a presidential election. Democrats are energized and that would help her cause. It is also worth noting that Tammy Baldwin won the district in 2018 by a 51 to 49% margin.

Win or lose, Katzenmeyer sees her candidacy as an inspiration to other LGBTQs to run for political office. “My gender identity is very important to me. It’s who I am as a person. But I’m running as a better candidate and my messaging is around that. It will be close. If I win, however, I would become the first ever transgender person in the State Assembly. Part of my goal is to show I bring a new voice to the table. I would represent my constituents as well as be a champion for LGBTQ people all across the state, especially in the pursuit of expanding LGBTQ health care and ending job and housing discrimination for transgender persons. I recently helped achieve West Allis’ ban on conversion therapy for youth. I would work to make it statewide. If I don’t win, I hope to inspire more LGBTQ people to run.”

Peer Inspiration

Speaking of peer inspiration, asked why she was running, Katzenmeyer acknowledged that Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, another LGBTQ community member, had encouraged her candidacy. “JoCasta told me back in 2016 there’s never been a transgender woman to win a seat in the Assembly. Here I am four years later working towards that goal,” Katzenmeyer said. She also gave three additional reasons, both personal and political. The first reflects her passion to help people. The second is the result of a personal medical crisis that came with an $80,000 hospital bill. Without insurance she would have gone into bankruptcy. She decided it was time to run to work for a better and equitable health care system. Finally, she addressed the failure of the State’s Republican leadership. “Republicans are trying to achieve a super majority. We need to protect the Governor’s veto. And, they aren’t listening, it’s their job to listen,” she said, adding, “I will.”

Meanwhile, she has also garnered national press coverage and endorsements from nearly two dozen health, labor and political organizations as well as from 30 elected officials.

Katzenmeyer admits seeing her name on her absentee ballot was validating. “LGBTQ people are more and more confident to put themselves out there. It’s hard work. It’s the toughest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s also the most satisfying and an honor,” Katzenmeyer said.

