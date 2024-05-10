PrideFest 2024 Opens the Lakefront Festival Season

× Expand Photo courtesy Visit Milwaukee PrideFest PrideFest

On June 6, 7 and 8, Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community convenes once again to celebrate PrideFest. The annual event celebrates its 37th year and its 27th on the lakefront at the Henry Meier Festival Park (aka Summerfest grounds). Founded in 1987 by community activist Bill Meunier, whose efforts also brought the festival to the lakefront, PrideFest has evolved over its near two decade-long history. Beginning as a grass roots gathering of a few hundred attendees with the political mission of achieving queer equality, it now pursues a much broader and ambitious role as the all-inclusive face of the city’s LGBTQ+ community. With audience attendance breaking 40,000 in recent years, PrideFest presents international, national and regional talent, focusing on Milwaukee’s and Southeastern Wisconsin’s rich tapestry of entertainers, visual and performing artists, healthcare providers, youth and senior organizations, businesses, politicians and the ever-expanding spectrum of LGBTQ+ life.

Entertainment, however, is key, of course. Announced as the greatest line-up in PrideFest history, this year’s SKYY Vodka Mainstage features headliners Ada Vox, Envy Peru, Violet Chachki, Alaska 5000, MKX, Bell Bastien, Reyna, up-and coming country sensation Dixon Dallas, American Idol and Masked Singer David Archuleta, Murray’s Misfits, Cupcakke, Swedish syth-pop duo Icona Pop and Mya among many others. The line-up includes not only the up-and-coming but also a slate of veteran artists like singer/dancer Benjamin Koll. Jerry Grillo, Milwaukee’s WAMI winning jazz crooner, appears as well. Grillo performed at the very first PrideFest at Henry Meier Festival Park back in the day. This time, his reprise show features the songs that made the pantheon of legendary vocal divas famous (he is generally a Sinatra/Bennett singer) including Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Melissa Manchester and even Julie Andrews.

The stage also welcomes groundbreaking drag performers who launched Milwaukee wondrous world of drag we know today. On Thursday, in partnership with House of History MKE, PrideFest presents “The Black Legends Show” focusing on Black drag and trans performers. According to the HoH, the show “reaches back, pulling some of Milwaukee’s finest entertainers out of retirement!” On Friday, hosted by the glorious Dita Von, the “Legends of Drag” show offers the ultimate tribute showcasing Miss B.J. Daniels, Shannon Dupree, DuWanna Moore, Christina Chase, Karen Valentine and Maya Douglas.

Dance Pavilion

With Milwaukee drag personality Melee as MC throughout the weekend, the Dance Pavilion promises a lineup of regionally and nationally recognized talent as well as a record-breaking number of local DJs and performers. Among them are DJ Minx from Detroit, 88.9 radio’s DJ Perez, DJ Shawna, PHOX and Doggpound duo DJs Chopper and Barker.

Beyond the SKYY Main Stage and Dance Pavilion, PrideFest 2024 offers a broad spectrum of social causes and health related events and programs. Based on popular demand, the Stonewall Stage and LGBTQ History Exhibit have expanded their hours. One special event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) successful challenge to Wisconsin’s ban on same-sex marriage. The victory’s announcement took place on June 6, 2014, minutes before that year’s PrideFest opening ceremony where it was immediately shared by then-Pride president Scott Gunkel.

The five plaintiff couples involved in the ACLU lawsuit will be honored along with elected officials to memorialize that historic event. Additionally, the plaintiffs will talk about their experiences and lives after marriage equality as well as the current threats to it.

A popular favorite that began decades ago as an informal GAMMA sports event, the Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association’s Grass Volleyball Tournament returns, taking place on Saturday. The Health & Wellness Area again assembles dozens of area health, social, religious and athletic organizations and provides them with an outreach opportunity to the greater community. A digital directory of this extensive resource is provided through the PrideFest website (new organizations that serve the LGBTQ community are encouraged to register and be listed).

Sponsored by the Kroger Company, PrideFest’s traditional food drive in support of Vivent Health’s food pantry takes place on Thursday from gates open to 6:30 p.m. Kroger will once again match donations and Milwaukee Pride will match the match.

Of course, there will be a broad array of vendors hawking their varied wares along with food from traditional festival favorites to more sophisticated fare.

PrideFest also offers discounted tickets at $15 for seniors age 50 and up. Admission for military veterans is free upon presentation of a valid ID.

PrideFest seeks volunteers for its production team and encourages anyone from high school students to seniors of any level of experience interested in joining the team to sign up to receive volunteer material and updates.

For additional PrideFest ticket information, schedule details and volunteer applications, visit pridefest.com and its social media pages.