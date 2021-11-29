Support your LGBTQ Community with End of Year Giving

Credit: Getty Images 1153301893 Isolated black line hand symbol holding rainbow pride flag heart sign icon on white background

The LGBTQ community has a long history of self-reliant philanthropy. From the earliest days of the struggle for equality, grass roots fundraising campaigns were the means to underwrite the costs of social justice, whether it for printing the LGBTQ press or creating a community health center. Nowadays, there are federal, state and local government grants as well as corporate philanthropic groups that will fund LGBTQ programs, although these can have strings attached or otherwise be restricted to certain types of projects.

But while relying on the kindness of strangers has significantly helped advance LGBTQ equality, that source of support can be fickle. Under the previous regime, for example, federal grant applications removed “LGBTQ” references. Groups, like the local youth support organization, Pathfinders, had to create alternative phraseology to apply for grants that would specifically benefit LGBTQ populations.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has a broad range of charitable organizations and programs that have been created by and have remained administered by LGBTQ community members. When considering end of year giving, these should be prioritized. Here are a few suggestions:

Founded over 25 years ago by community activist Si Smits, who remains its executive director today, the Gay/Lesbian Community Fund supports the full spectrum of community entities from social services to the arts. However, its mission specifically focuses on supporting underserved groups that neither have the resources to fund raise for themselves, nor otherwise qualify for corporate giving. The G/L Community Fund is operated with minimal overhead and solely by volunteers. According to Smits, the fund receives the majority of its donations from individuals and not from corporations. This past year, he notes, grant recipients have included Diverse & Resilient’s transgender women’s support group, SHEBA (Sisters Helping Each Other Battle Adversity) as well as transgender resource and support organization, FORGE.

Large Scale Giving

Two major philanthropic organizations represent larger scale giving. Established in 1989, the Challenge Party has organized an annual charity event to raise funds in support of a wide range of community organizations. Over its three decades, the Challenge Party has raised over $11 million from individuals and institutional sponsors. While the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted its operations, they are expected to resume in 2022.

Established nearly four decades ago, Cream City Foundation (CCF) is the city’s oldest LGBTQ philanthropic foundation. Over its history, CCF, with its mission to promote community health, equity and prosperity, has been a primary funding resource for many, if not most of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community organizations. As announced during its State of the Foundation meeting in September 2021, CCF holds $300,000 in donor advised funds. However, due to COVID and other disruptions, it has postponed its grantmaking and scholarship program until 2022. Beginning on November 30th, Giving Tuesday, CCF launches a week-long campaign to promote its scholarship program, a project that, since its creation in 2012, has awarded nearly $150,000 to students in post-secondary education.

While not an LGBTQ entity, the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee includes a Lesbian Fund. It focuses on leadership development, anti-violence, adolescent girls and young women and reproductive justice. Its giving history includes Diverse & Resilient, Women’s Voices, Lesbian Alliance and the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, among others.

Other Ways to Give

Smaller fund raising events held by individual groups (like Milwaukee GAMMA’s “GAMMA Gives”) that provide another means to give to the community. The weekly Hamburger Mary’s Bingo Game Show—Outrageous Charity Gayme Nights have been a part of the philanthropic landscape for a number of years. Hosted by Milwaukee’s grandest dames of drag who call the numbers and also perform, the gayme nights raise money for a spectrum of causes with the beneficiary organization providing the bingo prizes. The sometimes raucous festivities add a fun drag diva dimension to giving.

Of course, at this time of year, the ubiquitous Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers remain a source of controversy. Despite its attempts to deny its anti-LGBTQ policies, the Salvation Army has not addressed these issues to the satisfaction of the community. Besides, with so many LGBTQ-friendly charities to choose from, resisting the temptation in deference to a direct donation to the community shouldn’t be a source of guilt but rather should be one of greater satisfaction.