The 2020 Shepherd Express LGBTQ Progress Awards

Instituted in 2015, the Shepherd Express LGBTQ Progress Awards recognize LGBTQ and allied individuals, organizations and businesses for their significant contributions to the progress of the LGBTQ community in its struggle for equality. This year, a committee comprised of Shepherd Express staff and LGBTQ community members including previous award recipients, chose eight awardees from a field of several dozen nominees. That list of deserving contenders reflects decades of cumulative (and often unsung) activism, leadership and commitment to the betterment of the Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community, and, by extension, the greater community at large.

The Progress Awards ceremony was scheduled for August but that was before COVID-19. We will keep readers abreast of all developments. Meanwhile, here are this year’s winners.

LGBTQ Progress in Business: The Tool Shed

Founded in 2004, the Tool Shed Erotic Boutique is a nationally recognized sex toy store known both for its mission of celebrating healthy sexuality and as a gender-positive educational resource. Located on the city’s upper Eastside, it has long served as a safe and welcoming space for anyone exploring their sexuality.

LGBTQ Progress in Health and HIV Awareness: CommonGround Ministry Elena’s House

In March of 2001, CommonGround Ministry opened Elena’s House, a transitional and end of life home for people living with HIV/AIDS. Its faith-based range of supportive services offers physical, familial/social and spiritual care in a non-judgmental and dignified environment. Its peer-based programs, ACAL (Another Chance at Life) and WOW (Women of Worth) provide motivating support for those with HIV/AIDS living independently in the community.

LGBTQ Progress in the Struggle for Equality: Milwaukee PFLAG

For over two decades, Milwaukee PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) has provided support for LGBTQ individuals and their families. It promotes the respect of diversity within our community through education and advocacy in order to end discrimination and to secure equal civil rights.

LGBTQ Progress in Arts and Culture: Antler

Born in 1946, Antler is recognized as Wisconsin’s greatest gay poet. Antler composed free verse spanning realms of wonder and exploring the emotional arch of male-male love most would find too intimate to express. Ginsberg called him “one of Whitman’s poets.” Not surprisingly, Antler received the Walt Whitman Association Prize. He was also Milwaukee Poet Laureate for 2003-2004.

Progress in LGBTQ Activism: Ellen Kozel Activism Award sponsored by Stephanie Murphy

Ellen Kozel served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1972 and in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1987. To help veterans access Veterans Administration services she created the organization Veterans Do Ask Do Tell. It would later become Veterans for Diversity. She has since founded No Veteran Left Behind. Kozel has also dedicated over 12 years working to help veterans with PTSD and MST through the Healing Warrior Hearts program.

LGBTQ Progress in Youth Activism: Diverse & Resilient Youth Activism Award sponsored by Courage MKE

Over its quarter century long history, Diverse & Resilient has focused on addressing the physical and mental health needs of LGBTQ youth and inspiring youth to activism. Beginning with a LGBT Youth Conference in 1996, D & R continues to expand the empowerment of youth through its LGBT Youth Leadership Advisory Council and numerous other programs.

LGBTQ Progress in Philanthropy: Milmaids Bowling Tournament Philanthropy Award sponsored by Planned Parenthood

Celebrating 35 years of fundraising, Milmaids is a grass roots, volunteer annual charity bowling tournament that alternates between Madison and Milwaukee. It benefits organizations serving those with HIV/AIDS. Since its founding in 1985 Milmaids has raised over $250,000.

Pioneer of LGBTQ Progress: Miss B.J. Daniels

In the pantheon of Milwaukee drag Miss B. J. Daniels (aka Bjorn Nasett) ranks in the highest tier. Beginning in the early 1980s at Club 219, B. J. Daniels has pursued her career as an iconic star of the Milwaukee drag stage and tireless advocate for LGBTQ rights. Today, after nearly 40 years, she continues to perform in both roles.

