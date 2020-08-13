The DNC: Less Party, More Mission

Earlier this year I wrote of the LGBTQ community’s almost giddy anticipation of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Planning for events and parties was in full swing. Welcoming Pete Buttigieg as the first LGBTQ contender for the office of U.S. president, and his husband, Chasten (with his Milwaukee history), would have been an affirmation of our progress.

Of course, many expected a windfall of income by renting accommodations to DNC guests. But little could anyone have imagined how the state of the nation would evolve. Then came the pandemic. With the DNC first postponed, then revamped into a smaller and perhaps mostly virtual event, the anticipated 50,000 attendees now number less than 1,500. Needless to say, there’s a palpable disappointment.

Still, whatever the nature of the DNC, the world’s attention is on Milwaukee, and, by extension, Wisconsin as a key swing state. One of 2016’s catastrophic losses for the Democrats, Wisconsin is now a must win for 2020. And, while the spectacle of a full-blown DNC would have been a boon for the city’s economy and reputation, the circumstances should not dampen the enthusiasm or the potential for an uplifting and inspiring event. The DNC vibe, however muted, should offer opportunity for Milwaukee to make its mark on the campaign and propel the Democratic candidate to a victory on the first Tuesday of November.

We’re All at Risk

Actually, had it not been for the pandemic and the national reckoning witnessed through the prism of the Black Lives Matter movement, there might have been more of a need for a traditional convention to motivate the Democratic masses. Now all can see how the regime’s failures have put us all at risk. Its lack of conscience, compassion and conciliatory strategy for the nation’s divisions or a reasonable and realistic strategy of leadership in these pandemic times should make our common purpose clear. The daily indignities the regime has bestowed upon the nation and especially on LGBTQs, on people of color, immigrants and indigenous people underscore the transformational opportunity we have to reverse our current slide towards authoritarianism.

One exciting moment the DNC will provide is the announcement of the vice-presidential pick. It will certainly be the highlight of the event. Wisconsin’s own Tammy Baldwin, the first lesbian to be elected to the U.S. Congress and later to the U.S. Senate, is a long shot. Should she be selected, it would be another historic achievement for her, the LGBTQ community and the nation. But, realistically, the choice of a woman of color for VP would be more reflective of the nation’s cultural heritage and identity. We’ll see.

Health, Climate, Economy, Diversity

The Democratic Party’s 2020 platform will be based on 2016’s, with a focus on health, climate change and the economy. Of greatest importance to LGBTQs of all hues is its commitment to diversity and equality. Under the current GOP regime, we’ve seen erosion of LGBTQ rights, the rule of law and, in fact, of democracy itself, all in deference to religious and right-wing extremism. There should be no doubt what four more years of Republican rule might bring. As in 2016, the Republican Party platform demands an end to marriage equality and transgender rights. It also supports conversion therapy and the right to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

So, while the DNC might not have the high-energy celebratory trappings of a convention in a perfect world, its energizing message should be clear. We, the LGBTQ community, share a common cause with all marginalized people and can only achieve justice and equality for all through a common effort and voting. Our future depends on it.

Paul Masterson is an LGBTQ activist and writer and has served on the boards of the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center, Milwaukee Pride, GAMMA and other organizations.

