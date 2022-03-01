The Ups (and Downs) of Sports Heroes

× Expand Image: Rawf8 - Getty Iimages Rainbow soccer ball on field

The Olympic torch has been long extinguished and Super Bowel LVI is now already but a memory. Still, sports and its players, one way or another, remain a constant—sometimes heroically, often not. Speaking of which, Green Bay Packer (K)Aaron Rodgers, named MVP once again, remains that textbook embodiment of the latter.

Back in the day, athletes were real heroes. I recall my stint as a paperboy when the newspaper delivery truck would fly by, flinging a bundle of newspapers onto my front lawn. My first act would be to pull out a copy and turn to the sports page. I lived in Connecticut, 60 miles from New York City so I was, by virtue of proximity, a Yankees fan (I never quite cared for the New York Mets, due perhaps to that episode—I was probably 10 at the time—­when Mets not-so-stellar pitcher Bob Friend refused to give me an autograph). I had my heroes (read crushes): Mickey Mantle, of course, Roger Maris, Joe Pepitone (who reminded me of my heartthrob barber Sal, who reminded me of my heartthrob singer-actor-rebel Sal Mineo).

As a kid, we all saw professional athletes as heroes. They had their share of the usual scandals involving drugs, alcohol, womanizing, corruption, on and off field brawls and all the rest. The difference was the media coverage of those moments was fleeting, without the relentless instant replays allowed by today’s proliferation of cameras, celebrity TV shows and social media. Only tattletale tabloids pursued the lurid side of sports and in my house anyway, they were forbidden.

Public Exposure

Otherwise, off the field, professional athletes’ public exposure was largely limited to TV commercials. Football great Joe Namath caused a stir flaunting his beefy gams in panty hose, while baseball icon Yogi Berra, of course, pitched the chocolate soft drink “Yoo-Hoo” with the clever motto “It’s Me-He for Yoo-Hoo.” Meanwhile, Mickey Mantle poured Karo Syrup all over his stack of pancakes and square-jawed hunk Roger Maris went to bat for Post Cereals and an action toy baseball game.

Today, of course, aside from former GB Packer Jordy Nelson’s cornflakes and his homage in ruby cleats to Dorothy TV ad (for what product I can’t recall), most sports heroes prefer big ticket items to endorse (like macho $60k pick-up trucks) and to pitch corporate interests.

That upgrade in the financial aspect of professional sports, the instantaneous exposure of their celebrity shenanigans, their elevation to spokespersons for not only their endorsements but also political, health and social issues has tarnished the gilded sports hero. And there’s the rub. Ever since certain Hollywood celebrities have entered politics, the playing field has opened for any dopey professional jock to opine on matters beyond their pay grade (as significant as it is).

Of course, as in my Boomer generation, heroes are heroes regardless and nowadays kids are just as inspired as we were. Today, however, it’s an expensive enterprise to be a fan, requiring pricey wardrobe, merch and bobbleheads (autographed for a fee, of course) to prove one’s loyalty.

More LGBTQ Friendly

On the positive side, following social trends as they do, professional sports franchises have become ever more LGBTQ friendly over the years. All of America’s Dairyland representatives, the GB Packers, as well as the Milwaukee Bucks, Brewers and Admirals, are all members of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of just a few years ago, each dedicates a home game to celebrate LGBTQ Pride.

Even more important for the younger LGBTQ fan, is the steady emergence of high profile out athletes. Nearly 200 participated in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They represented a full spectrum of disciplines and nations. Among the most memorable was British gold medalist diver and gay dad Tom Daly whose impressive diving was only seconded by his display of skilled knitting. Seven years after Black NFL footballer Michael Sam came out and was quickly benched, Carl Nassib did the same to tumultuous cheers. Speaking of pompoms, gay male cheerleaders are standing out as well. Meanwhile, out lesbian and trans players in soccer, tennis and other sports offer inspiration for up and coming young female and other gender-identified athletes.

Given the spate of straight players’ unsportsmanlike behavior, whether their public displays of domestic violence or the blatant narcissism and vaccination lies of tennis star Novak Djokovic and our own (K)Aaron Rodgers, the rise of LGBTQ heroes comes just in time.

Speaking of timeliness and narcissism, aside from the on again, off again betrothal to strident bisexual environmentalist and actor, Shailene Woodley (according to some, she a beard, anyway) and his on again, off again relationship with Green Bay (although for $50 Million he’ll begrudgingly stay, apparently), the peevish MVP Packer (K)Aaron recently announced his 12 day Panchakarma colonic cleanse. While you might ask yourself, as I have, how that could only have taken 12 days, we can all agree it’s been long overdue.