Suicide? Think Booze, Guns, Sleep

× Expand Image: Benjavisa - Getty Images Personal crisis illustration

When we hear about people attempting or committing suicide, a frequent, knee-jerk reaction is to think “mental illness.” In fact, many equate the two. Taking one’s life, we presume, provides de facto evidence of psychological dysfunction. We often hear that the most common culprits in this regard are depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Granted, folks suffering these conditions have an increased risk of offing themselves, but this fact blurs our understanding of what truly drives most suicidal behavior.

Research from UCLA and the CDC indicates that, particularly among males, the majority who kill themselves show no signs of mental illness. One of the principals in the research stated, “What’s striking about our study is the conspicuous absence of standard psychiatric markers of suicidality among a large number of males of all ages who die by suicide.” The study covered ages 10 and up, so this isn’t simply about adults. What’s more, they confirmed that suicide is largely a guy thing, with males accounting for over 80% of these tragic deaths.

Another unsettling finding is that, among those males who suicided but showed no signs of mental illness, most did not express suicidal thoughts or impulses. This standard red flag rarely appeared, suggesting that most of these individuals didn’t plan their demise well in advance, but acted impulsively. So, if many males who take their lives are not suffering a mental illness and do not harbor ongoing suicidal ideation, what shoves them over the edge?

Alcohol

If there is one drug that undermines self-control, clouds rational thinking and fires up impulsive behavior, it’s booze. The Tavern League here in Wisconsin and the purveyors of alcohol want you to believe in the myth of the happy, harmless boozer who retains their faculties by “drinking responsibly.” Sure, many folks pull this off. However, many more do not, and among them we find plenty of males who off themselves while intoxicated, not to mention those who cause traffic accidents, perpetrate domestic violence and engage in sexual assault. For men, drinking to the point of intoxication increases the risk of suicide.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Guns

The majority of males who suicide use a firearm, while women tend to employ less lethal means, although they are turning to guns more often than in the past. Research shows a direct link between the availability of firearms in the home and lethal suicide attempts. More guns equal more suicides, which outnumber homicides two-to-one in these United States. The unhappy marriage between gun violence and booze has been well documented, and impulse-driven suicide fits this pattern all too well. Put a lethal weapon in the hands of an emotionally reactive, inebriated male, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Insomnia

Almost half of all patients who see family physicians are suffering from sleep deprivation. When we don’t get quality slumber, a host of psychological and physiological disturbances ensue, and the risk of suicide elevates. What’s more, the cumulative emotional stress and cognitive impairment resulting from disturbed sleep can directly drive someone to suicide, even in the absence of other influences. How? Much like booze, poor sleep disrupts emotional regulation and decision-making, leading to agitation and impulsivity.

Personal Crises

In most instances, males without a mental illness who suicided were experiencing a significant disruption in their lives, such as a relationship issue, job loss, a health crisis or serious financial challenge. In the absence of intoxication, a readily available firearm or insomnia, such stressors might not lead to suicide. In their presence, the risk of self-harm skyrockets.

The primary motive for those wanting to end it all is not to die, odd as that may sound, but to stop their suffering. Almost always, there are other ways to accomplish this, but when the mind is impaired by alcohol or sleep deprivation, these alternatives may be steamrolled by emotional dysregulation and impulsivity. What’s more, having a firearm readily available provides a quick, decisive method for making this happen.

We like to dump a lot of problems into the mental illness bucket. But when it comes to suicide, mostly it belongs elsewhere.

For more, visit philipchard.com.