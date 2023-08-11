Cool, Summer Treats

× Expand Image: jennifoto - Getty Images Popsicles

Popsicles, ice cream cones, and ice-cold lemonade. There’s nothing better than a cool summer treat, and it’s time to let our dogs indulge, too! Summertime is the perfect time to let your dog explore new treats and chews because you can leave the mess outside! A smoked bone will help your dog feel included during the backyard barbecue. Bone broth or goat’s milk are fun ways to keep your pup hydrated. Frozen treats such as yogurt, tripe, or produce are a tasty way to cool off on a sunny afternoon. Before choosing an outdoor snack for your canine companion, it is best to do a bit of research.

When selecting a new chew for your pup, there are a few things to take into consideration. It is important to select a chew that is too large to fit entirely inside your dog’s mouth. Keep in mind that certain bones, antlers, and other hard chews are not suitable for teething puppies, senior dogs, or dogs with weak teeth. Always monitor your dog when they have a bone, bully stick, antler, or anything of the like. As you supervise, watch for splinters, small pieces, and bleeding gums (this is what happens when the dentist scrapes our gums, too). When first introducing a new snack, set a timer for 15-30 minutes before taking it away until next time. Enforcing a time limit will help prevent an upset tummy.

Let your dog join the party with a fun summer beverage! Fill their bowl up with bone broth or goat’s milk! Not just any bone broth will do, though. Bone broth made specifically for dogs isn’t made with salt, but instead contains beneficial nutrients such as carrots, turmeric, or ginger. Goat’s milk is another great supplement that can help improve your pet’s digestion, reduce inflammation, and strengthen their immune system. They’ll be hydrated, healthy, and happy!

You can’t go wrong with a frozen treat on a hot summer day. The freezer selection at Bark N’ Scratch includes everything from turkey necks to pig feet; from beef tripe to whole quails. These cold snacks are great for teething puppies or dogs needing to cool off from the summer heat. Make your own frozen treats using Messy Mutts ice cube molds or your favorite LickiMat. Get creative with canned food, goat’s milk, blueberries, pumpkin, carrots, cheese, and so much more!

Regardless of what you choose, your four-legged friend will be licking their lips and wagging their tail!

