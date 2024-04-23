Nourishing Your Furry Friend: Dry Skin Remedy for Pets

× Expand Photo courtesy Happy Valley Soaps by Lisa Happy Valley Soaps by Lisa Happy Valley Soaps by Lisa

This time of year skin can be very dry. I always think the cold weather is to blame yet you can have dry skin during spring and fall as well. I recently read an article online how some soaps may have ingredients that can kill healthy bacteria on your skin. Chemicals added to the soaps can strip natural oils and make your skin dry. To protect your skin, you need to avoid some harmful ingredients like parabens, formaldehyde, synthetic fragrances and colors. Soap should cleanse gently so as not to cause irritation or inflammation. The soap you are using also should be an excellent moisturizer.

The same is true for your dog's or cat's shampoo or bar soap. I know how much dry skin can itch. If your pet is keeping you awake scratching, dry skin could be to blame. Especially in the winter months when your heat is on a lot more.

One of the solutions for dry skin that we love is Happy Valley Soaps by Lisa. Lisa is a handmade soap artist in Muskego, Wisconsin. All of her soaps are made by hand, from scratch, in small batches, using the old-fashioned cold process soap method. All soaps are palm-oil free and contain all-natural oils and butters. Happy Valley Soaps are scented with pure high quality essential oils and naturally colored with clays or plant-based botanicals. Happy Valley Soaps never uses fragrances or artificial colorants.

Lisa uses ingredients like olive oil, shea butter, castor oil, coconut oil, goats milk, activated charcoal, kaolin clay, oatmeal and purified water. Plant-based colorants are used, such as Brazilian clay, which is organic minerals mined from the earth, and alkanet root powder (purple) or spinach powder (green) and annatto seeds (orange/yellow). Each colors the soap beautifully and helps with skin impurities, detoxing the skin, and creates a perfect healthy balance. Using natural ingredients ensures both you and your pet will enjoy a luxurious cleansing experience that is both effective and indulgent.

We stock Happy Valley Soaps by Lisa for yourself and for your pet. Stop in anytime with questions. At Bark N’ Scratch Outpost we think outside the bag.

Content sponsored by Bark N’ Scratch Outpost. Locally owned since 2006, Carrie, Michael and staff are dedicated to educating pet owners about healthy options for their pets. Bark n’ Scratch is located at 5835 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53213. www.milwaukeepetfood.com