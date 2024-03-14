Whisker Wellness: Dietary Needs for your Feline Friend

× Expand Photo by Denise Hasse - Getty Images Cats eating

The number one reason for cats to visit a veterinarian is urinary issues and one of the root causes can be their diet. When your cat's diet consists of all dry foods it is very dehydrating to their organs and overall body. Dry foods contain only 10 percent moisture; your cat's body needs up to 80 to 90 percent moisture in its meals.

When dry foods are consumed on their own, the stomach sends a signal to the brain that moisture is needed. The stomach can then break down the food to a texture that can be readily assimilated by your cat's body. When your cat's stomach has to get its hydration from their organs it causes stress leading to conditions that need veterinarian care like urinary tract infections and crystals.

Feeding a quality wet food like Wysong Uretic™ to your cat is a wonderful way to get more moisture and nutrients into their diet. If feeding a wet diet is not for your feline friend then adding filtered water to dry food can also help. Start with a very little amount of water that covers just a small amount of the food and build to an amount that you and your cat are comfortable with.

A great way to soothe a urinary issue is Tinkle Tonic from Animal Essentials. Tinkle Tonic is an herbal tincture we keep in stock that is specially formulated to support a healthy urinary tract in cats and dogs. Tinkle Tonic was originally developed in 1996 for veterinarians who asked for a natural remedy that could be used for feline urinary issues.

Cranberries and blueberries are another natural proven way to prevent infection in the bladder and urinary tract utilizing natural anti-adhesion compounds called Proanthocyanidins.

Diggin Your Dog® Super Snouts Urinary Berry™ works by blocking the adhesion of bacteria to the bladder and urinary tract walls by forming a slippery barrier. Once that slippery barrier is created, bacteria can't stick and simply gets washed away. Urinary Berry supplement mixed into your cat's wet food will help support your cat's teeth, gums, eyes and cardiovascular health as well.

