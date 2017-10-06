The dining room features windows overlooking a tranquil Milwaukee River. As the restaurant's name suggests, seafood is the specialty—and it is flown in from all three coasts. Steaks are also featured. It's a nice restaurant to find in a suburban chain hotel. (Jeff Beutner)
The Anchorage
4700 N. Port Washington Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
American, Brunch, Fish Fry, Seafood