Coffee of all kinds, tea and cider, bakery and sundaes, sandwiches and salads: Bella Cafe has many of the usual coffeehouse flavors. It's also one of Milwaukee's most attractive coffee shops. Bella's high-fashion tables, chairs and comfortable seating areas, and its futuristic lighting fixtures, are retro futurism at its finest—a gem of urban design. (Dave Luhrssen)
Bella Caffe
189 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Coffee, Sandwiches, Soup