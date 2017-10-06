For more than 50 years the Chinese Pagoda has been serving up solid Cantonese fare. Bright green booths and dark paneled walls are what you'd expect to see in such a long-standing, traditional operation. A full menu is available, but the lunch or dinner buffet is popular and one of the best deals in town. The broccoli and beef, and fresh, crispy Canton fried chicken are standouts. Service is pleasant and attentive. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Chinese Pagoda
7200 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
7200 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Buffet, Chinese