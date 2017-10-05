City Market’s locations are bustling places humming with conversation. The coffee-sandwich shops serve Stone Creek along with a variety of tastefully composed breakfast and lunch specials, salads and pasta dishes. An array of delectable baked goods and desserts are on display.
City Market
2205 E. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
2205 E. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
American, Bakery, Brunch, Coffee, Sandwiches